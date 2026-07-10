Document AI Market Surges to $27.62 billion at a CAGR 13.5% by 2030 | Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Document AI Market is projected to grow from USD 14.66 billion in 2025 to USD 27.62 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

The Document AI market is expanding as organizations modernize document-intensive workflows using artificial intelligence, intelligent document processing (IDP), workflow automation, and generative AI to improve efficiency, strengthen compliance, reduce manual effort, and enhance decision-making. The growing adoption of retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), federated learning, and enterprise-grade AI governance is further accelerating demand by enabling secure, scalable, and reliable document automation across regulated industries.

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Key Market Highlights

Market size, 2025: USD 14.66 billion

USD 14.66 billion Market forecast, 2030: USD 27.62 billion

USD 27.62 billion Growth rate: CAGR of 13.5% from 2025 to 2030

CAGR of 13.5% from 2025 to 2030 Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Fastest-growing use case: Marketing & Sales

Marketing & Sales Fastest-growing vertical: BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) Report scope: 350 market data tables, 59 figures, 300 pages

350 market data tables, 59 figures, 300 pages Key players: Google (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), IBM (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Adobe (US), ABBYY (US), Automation Anywhere (US), UiPath (US), Appian (US), H2O.ai (US), EdgeVerve (India), Super.ai (US), Rossum (UK), Tungsten Automation (US), OpenText (Canada), Hyland (US), Hyperscience (US), EXL (US), Snowflake (US), Salesforce (US), Grooper (US), DocDigitizer (US)

Why This Market Matters

Document management remains one of the most resource-intensive functions across modern enterprises. Organizations continue to manage growing volumes of contracts, compliance records, customer communications, financial reports, and operational documentation, creating increasing demand for intelligent automation.

Document AI enables enterprises to transform unstructured information into actionable business intelligence while improving productivity, reducing processing time, and supporting regulatory compliance. As generative AI capabilities mature, businesses are also moving beyond document extraction toward intelligent content generation, contextual summarization, and automated decision support.

For industries operating under strict regulatory frameworks, trusted AI capabilities are becoming a business necessity rather than a technology enhancement.

Market Overview

The Document AI market is evolving beyond traditional optical character recognition and document digitization into AI-powered document intelligence platforms that automate complex enterprise workflows. Growth is being driven by the adoption of retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), which enhances the accuracy of AI-generated outputs by grounding them in trusted enterprise data, reducing hallucination risks in compliance, contract management, and reporting. At the same time, federated learning enables organizations to train AI models across distributed datasets without exposing sensitive information, strengthening privacy, regulatory compliance, and data sovereignty while supporting secure and scalable enterprise automation.

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Analyst Perspective

Document AI is becoming a core component of enterprise digital transformation as organizations integrate AI into document-centric workflows to automate repetitive tasks while maintaining governance and auditability. As generative AI matures, enterprises are prioritizing solutions that provide explainable outputs, reduce compliance risks, and integrate seamlessly with existing business systems. Vendors offering enterprise-grade security, governance, and workflow automation alongside generative AI capabilities are well positioned to capitalize on growing adoption across regulated industries.

Segment Analysis

The marketing & sales segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period as organizations adopt Document AI to automate proposal generation, personalize content, streamline contract management, and generate RFP responses more efficiently. The integration of generative AI further enhances customer engagement through contextual content creation and intelligent document processing. Meanwhile, the BFSI sector is expected to record the highest CAGR, driven by rising demand for automated loan processing, KYC verification, claims management, and regulatory reporting, supported by secure, explainable AI solutions that improve compliance and operational efficiency.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the Document AI market in 2025, driven by strong enterprise digital transformation, mature AI infrastructure, and stringent regulatory compliance requirements. Organizations across the US and Canada are accelerating AI adoption in banking, insurance, healthcare, and government sectors to automate document-intensive workflows and strengthen compliance. Growing investments in privacy-preserving AI, along with increasing adoption of e-signatures, e-discovery, intelligent case management, and hybrid work technologies, continue to fuel regional market growth.

Key Industry Trends

Enterprise adoption of retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) is improving the accuracy and reliability of AI-generated business documents.

Federated learning is enabling secure AI model training while preserving sensitive enterprise data.

Generative AI is expanding beyond document extraction into intelligent drafting, summarization, proposal generation, and reporting.

Organizations are prioritizing explainable AI capabilities to meet increasingly stringent governance and regulatory requirements.

Integration of Document AI with CRM, ERP, and enterprise workflow platforms is accelerating organization-wide automation initiatives.

Growing demand for privacy-preserving AI is driving investments in secure, locally trained enterprise AI models.

Competitive Landscape

The Top companies in the Document AI Market include Google (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), IBM (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Adobe (US), ABBYY (US), Automation Anywhere (US), UiPath (US), Appian (US), H2O.ai (US), EdgeVerve (India), Super.ai (US), Rossum (UK), Tungsten Automation (US), OpenText (Canada), Hyland (US), Hyperscience (US), EXL (US), Snowflake (US), Salesforce (US), Grooper (US)

Competition is increasingly focused on delivering secure generative AI capabilities, enterprise-grade governance, multimodal document intelligence, seamless workflow integration, and scalable cloud-native platforms that support complex regulatory and operational requirements across global enterprises.

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