Bevacizumab Biosimilars Market Size to Reach USD 5.94 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bevacizumab Biosimilars Market Size was valued at USD 2.18 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.94 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.54% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. Rising adoption of biosimilars in oncology, increasing cancer incidence, favorable regulatory approvals, and expanding reimbursement support are accelerating the global demand for bevacizumab biosimilars across hospitals, oncology clinics, and specialty care centers.

Bevacizumab biosimilars market has experienced consistent growth due to increased numbers of patients suffering from cancer worldwide, Avastin patents expiry and increasing demand for affordable cancer drugs. The regulatory environment set up by FDA under BPCIA, EMA via biosimilars approvals process, and regulations similar to those in Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, and India have all together provided a favorable global environment for bevacizumab biosimilar development. Policymaking actions such as biosimilars substitution mandates in Europe, CMS’s support for biosimilars prescriptions and inclusion in national formularies are helping in adoption of these drugs.





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Increasing Oncology Adoption and Biosimilar Expansion Drive Bevacizumab Biosimilars Market Growth

Off-label intravitreal bevacizumab uses for wet AMD and DME represents significant commercial potential given well-documented clinical effectiveness and substantially lower pricing versus ranibizumab and aflibercept. Progressive expansion of oncology care access in high-growth emerging markets including India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Nigeria, and Kenya supported by international oncology NGOs and national cancer investment programs is expected to generate additional long-term demand for affordable bevacizumab biosimilar products globally.

Bevacizumab Biosimilars Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product, Mvasi Dominated the Market; Zirabev Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Mvasi accounted for the maximum share of 28.46% revenue in 2025 owing to its first mover advantage being the FDA-approved bevacizumab biosimilar in 2017, good contracting network in the commercial segment, strong insurance coverage, and clinical and HTA procedures. Zirabev is anticipated to achieve the fastest CAGR in the period between 2026 and 2035 due to the aggressive marketing efforts of Pfizer in all the countries of the world including U.S., EU, Canada, and developing nations.

By Application, Colorectal Cancer Dominated the Market; Cervical Cancer Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Colorectal cancer had the biggest market share at 37.85% of revenues in 2025 owing to the well-established use of bevacizumab biosimilar in combination therapy as the first line in metastatic colorectal cancer along with ESMO and NCCN clinical trials’ acceptance. Cervical cancer is projected to have the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2035 due to its use in combination with bevacizumab (on the basis of GOG 240 clinical trials) and growing cases of cervical cancer in LMICs.

By Distribution Channel, Hospital Pharmacies Dominated the Market; Online Pharmacies Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

The hospital pharmacies were the leading segment with a market share of 63.74% in 2025, supported by the intravenous administration complexities of the bevacizumab biosimilars that required the facility of an infrastructure in a clinical setting, skilled healthcare professionals, and disease management centers. The online pharmacies are projected to witness the highest CAGR from 2026-2035, owing to the developments in digital health technologies and treatment convenience.

By End User, Hospitals & Oncology Clinics Dominated the Market; Specialty Care Centers Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Hospitals and oncology centers had the greatest market share at 57.62% revenue in 2025 due to the complexity in intravenous bevacizumab administration that is dependent on the need for oncology-related facilities, skilled nurses, and multidisciplinary coordination. Specialty centers are forecasted to have the greatest CAGR during 2026-2035 due to an increase in oncology infusion centers as well as biosimilar switching programs.

North America Leads the Bevacizumab Biosimilars Market While Asia Pacific Records the Fastest Growth

North America was the dominant region in the world-wide bevacizumab biosimilars market with a 41.52% revenue share in 2025, driven by strong biosimilar adoption, expanding oncology treatment volumes, favorable Medicare reimbursement, FDA approvals, and increasing hospital switching programs across the United States.

The U.S. Bevacizumab Biosimilars Market was valued at USD 0.87 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.41 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.87%. Market growth is supported by increasing oncology biosimilar adoption, Medicare reimbursement incentives, expanding hospital procurement programs, and wider acceptance of biosimilars across integrated healthcare systems.

The Europe Bevacizumab Biosimilars Market was valued at USD 0.63 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.61 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.58%. Continued market expansion is supported by EMA-approved biosimilars, competitive hospital tender systems, favorable reimbursement policies, and increasing adoption of cost-effective oncology biologics across Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing regional market with CAGR of around 13.28%, mainly on account of rising incidences of cancers, healthcare spending, and growing infrastructure for oncology care in China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and India. The approval process and NRDL listing from China NMPA, coupled with pricing pressure through volume-based procurement, creating a strong growth momentum in Asia-Pacific region till 2035 along with local biosimilar approvals by Henlius Biotech and Innovent Biologics.

Leading Companies in the Bevacizumab Biosimilars Market

Amgen Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Mylan N.V. (Viatris Inc.)

Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Biocon Biologics Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Henlius Biotech, Inc.

Innovent Biologics, Inc.

AryoGen Pharmed

mAbxience S.A.

Prestige Biopharma Ltd.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co., Ltd.

EirGenix Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

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Recent Industry Developments

2025: Biocon Biologics advanced international commercialization of Abevmy, expanding regulatory submissions and commercial partnerships across European, Canadian, and emerging market territories.

Biocon Biologics advanced international commercialization of Abevmy, expanding regulatory submissions and commercial partnerships across European, Canadian, and emerging market territories. 2025: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories expanded Versavo's commercial reach across multiple European markets following its 2024 UK launch, building oncology specialty distributor partnerships.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

BIOSIMILAR PRODUCT & BRAND METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across Mvasi and contracting coverage across institutional oncology deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across Mvasi and contracting coverage across institutional oncology deployments globally. ONCOLOGY INDICATION & APPLICATION METRICS – helps you evaluate colorectal, cervical, lung, and ovarian cancer bevacizumab procurement trends and specialist biosimilar oncology provider competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate colorectal, cervical, lung, and ovarian cancer bevacizumab procurement trends and specialist biosimilar oncology provider competitive positioning globally. REGULATORY APPROVAL & INTERCHANGEABILITY METRICS – helps you analyze FDA BPCIA and EMA biosimilar approval investment and pharmacovigilance programme development across diverse regulatory verticals globally.

– helps you analyze FDA BPCIA and EMA biosimilar approval investment and pharmacovigilance programme development across diverse regulatory verticals globally. HOSPITAL SWITCHING & GPO PROCUREMENT METRICS – helps you uncover growth in hospital biosimilar switching program adoption and institutional contracting competitive strategy trends globally.

– helps you uncover growth in hospital biosimilar switching program adoption and institutional contracting competitive strategy trends globally. OPHTHALMOLOGY & OFF-LABEL APPLICATION METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in intravitreal bevacizumab wet AMD adoption and ophthalmic biosimilar commercial partnership development across regulated retinal care markets globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in intravitreal bevacizumab wet AMD adoption and ophthalmic biosimilar commercial partnership development across regulated retinal care markets globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & BEVACIZUMAB BIOSIMILAR EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on global regulatory approval breadth and geographic biosimilar distribution footprint globally.

Bevacizumab Biosimilars Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.18 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 5.94 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.54% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Mvasi, Zirabev, Aybintio, Onbevzi, Vegzelma, Others)

• By Application (Colorectal Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Glioblastoma, Cervical Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)

• By End User (Hospitals & Oncology Clinics, Specialty Care Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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