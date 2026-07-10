RegEd Named to Selling Power Magazine's 60 Best Companies to Sell For 2026 List

Raleigh, NC, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions for the financial services and insurance industries, today announced it has been included on Selling Power's 60 Best Companies to Sell For 2026 list. The annual ranking recognizes organizations that have built exceptional environments for sales professionals to grow, thrive, and deliver measurable impact for their customers.

Inclusion on the 60 Best Companies to Sell For list reflects RegEd's sustained investment in its people, processes, and technology, as well as the cross-functional collaboration that defines the organization. Contributions from employees across product development, client success, sales enablement, marketing, and go-to-market execution support the company's ability to deliver differentiated RegTech solutions and measurable outcomes for clients. With relationships spanning more than 200 enterprise clients - including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms - RegEd has established itself as a trusted partner to the financial services and insurance industries, helping firms navigate an increasingly complex regulatory landscape while advancing their compliance, risk management, and operational efficiency objectives.

"Being named to Selling Power's 60 Best Companies to Sell For is a meaningful recognition of the culture, investment, and results our team delivers every single day," said Glen Jasionowski, Chief Revenue Officer at RegEd. "Our sellers are trusted advisors to some of the most respected firms in financial services and insurance, and they succeed because they are supported by best-in-class training, modern tools, differentiated solutions, and a leadership team that is deeply committed to their growth. This honor belongs to every member of our RegEd team - from product and marketing to client success and operations - who partners with our sales organization to help our clients solve their most complex compliance challenges."

Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner weighed in on this year's list: "In the tumultuous business environment of 2026, the 60 Best Companies to Sell For have demonstrated remarkable success and growth by elevating their sales teams to new heights. These companies have invested in comprehensive training programs, cutting-edge tools, and supportive work environments that empower their sales professionals to excel. By fostering a culture of continuous improvement and collaboration, they have set a high standard in the competitive world of sales."

About the Selling Power List and Methodology

Selling Power's research team utilizes a comprehensive proprietary application process where they gather data across five key areas:

Company Overview

Compensation and Benefits

Hiring, Sales Training & Sales Enablement

Commitment to fostering Diversity and Inclusion

AI incorporation into improving sales processes and supporting sales teams

More than 200 companies were analyzed in each of the categories above to determine the final list. The methodology is the product of years of research that Selling Power continues to revise and refine each year. The companies included are a mix of sizes ranging from small to enterprise.

You can view the full list of the 60 Best Companies to Sell For in 2026 here.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. They have also created The Sales 3.0® AI Powered Masterclass program, the perfect pathway to achieving personal professional growth and organizational revenue optimization.

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients that represent more than 35 of the top 50 insurance companies.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please visit www.reged.com.