MUSSO Launches the E80 Air: A Breathable, Accessible Ergonomic Chair Designed for Petite Women

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the successful US introduction of its award-winning E80 Muse, MUSSO just announced the launch of the E80 Air Ergonomic Chair. Designed as a streamlined counterpart to the premium E80 Muse, the E80 Air delivers tailored, petite-female friendly posture support with enhanced breathability and a minimalist aesthetic ideal for compact home offices and younger professionals.





Engineered for Breathability and Dynamic Support

Traditional ergonomic chairs often overwhelm smaller frames with bulky designs and inadequate proportions. The E80 Air addresses this gap with precision engineering for users 155cm (approx. 5'1") and taller. At its core is the Air-Motion 3-Way Lumbar system, featuring a Two-Wing dynamic support design. Unlike static lumbar cushions, this mechanism provides independent left-right adjustment that tracks the user's small movements throughout the workday, offering responsive support ideal for active sitters who frequently shift positions or prefer dynamic posture variation.

The E80 Air prioritizes high-breathability mesh construction, delivering superior airflow and a refreshing sitting experience that prevents stuffiness during extended work sessions or in compact spaces without air conditioning. The chair features a depth-adjustable seat pan, multi-position flip-up armrests that allow the chair to slide entirely under a desk, and an integrated extendable footrest to accommodate diverse working postures and ensure proper ergonomic alignment.

Compact Aesthetics for Modern Living Spaces

With a minimalist visual profile, the E80 Air removes bulky corporate aesthetics in favor of sleek, streamlined lines that do not visually overwhelm smaller rooms. The chair's refined silhouette and open-frame backrest are designed to integrate seamlessly into compact apartments, bedroom corners, and small home offices, functioning as a sophisticated interior accent rather than industrial equipment. Available in four low-saturation tones—Black, Grey, Pink, and Beige—the E80 Air maintains MUSSO's commitment to residential design that complements contemporary home interiors.

Quality Construction and Certification

Constructed with OEKO-TEX® certified breathable mesh and BIFMA/SGS certified mechanical components, the E80 Air delivers reliable performance without compromising structural integrity. The chair's optimized material architecture provides enhanced maneuverability for multi-use spaces while maintaining the durability standards expected from MUSSO's ergonomic lineup.

Market Positioning

The E80 Air serves as an accessible entry point into MUSSO's petite-friendly ergonomic portfolio, extending the brand's design philosophy to a broader audience including students, young professionals, and budget-conscious remote workers who require proportionally calibrated support for smaller frames.

Availability and Pricing

The MUSSO E80 Air is available now for purchase in the US via the official storefront at musso.co , priced at $319.99.

About MUSSO

MUSSO specializes in meticulously designed ergonomic furniture for home and office environments. Focusing on practical, functional minimalism, the company ensures its products are intuitive and built for everyday life. MUSSO sources premium, globally certified materials—including OEKO-TEX® certified mesh from Germany and SGS-certified pneumatic lifts from South Korea—and tests products to BIFMA standards for exceptional durability and safety.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Charlene Gao

Email: charlene.gao@digimentumpr.com

Members of the press and media can contact us for reviews, and media kits can be provided upon request.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2291624-9515-4dd2-941a-67054d972544