SK Hynix ETFs - 2x Long (SKHX) & 1x Short (SKHZ) from Leverage Shares by Themes Arrive as ADRs Begin Trading





GREENWICH, Conn., July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

One Trading Day After the Record Nasdaq Debut, Traders Get 2x Long and 1x Short Tools at a 0.75% Fee — With Options on Both Funds Expected Shortly After Launch

SK Hynix's American Depositary Receipts began trading on Nasdaq today in the largest-ever US listing by a foreign company, an offering recently sized near $28 billion¹ — and US traders are one trading day away from a complete toolkit to act on it. Leverage Shares by Themes confirmed that the Leverage Shares 2x Long SK Hynix Daily ETF (ticker: SKHX) and the Leverage Shares 1x Short SK Hynix Daily ETF (ticker: SKHZ) begin trading on Cboe this coming Tuesday, July 14th.

The Only 1x Short in the Field

Among the leveraged SK Hynix ETFs arriving Monday, SKHZ is expected to be the only 1x, non-leveraged short product — a way to lean bearish or hedge existing exposure without the amplified decay of a -2x fund. SKHX seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, corresponding to 200% (2x) of the daily performance of the SK Hynix American Depositary Receipt (Nasdaq: SKHY); SKHZ seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, corresponding to -100% (-1x) of that daily performance. Both funds are actively managed and utilize swaps, options, and other derivatives to deliver efficient exposure.

Options Days Away

Options on both SKHX and SKHZ are expected to begin trading within days of the funds' launch, adding defined-risk strategies and hedging flexibility on top of the funds themselves.

Experience at This Scale

The firm ran the same play around SpaceX's IPO, launching long and short ETFs — SPCH and SSPC — simultaneously, in a debut that set the record for the biggest first week of trading in ETF history, topping $4 billion in volume over four trading days.² Both SKHX and SKHZ carry a 0.75% management fee, approximately 40% below the category average.³

“Today the market got SK Hynix. On Monday, traders get the tools — long or short, with options right behind, at a fee that respects them,” said Jose C. Gonzalez Navarro, CEO and Co-Founder of Themes ETFs. “As with all of our daily leveraged and inverse products, these are trading vehicles that reset each day, not buy-and-hold instruments — we encourage investors to size positions carefully and know their exit points.”

For more information about these ETFs and other products offered by Leverage Shares by Themes, please visit www.leverageshares.com/us

Definitions:

American Depositary Receipt (ADR): An American Depositary Receipt (ADR) is a negotiable certificate issued by a U.S. depositary bank that represents shares of a foreign company. ADRs trade on U.S. exchanges in U.S. dollars, making it easier for U.S. investors to buy and sell shares of non-U.S. companies.

Options: Options are exchange-traded contracts linked to an underlying security, such as an ETF, that give the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy (a call option) or sell (a put option) the underlying security at a specified price before or on a specified expiration date. Options can be used to manage risk or express investment views but involve significant risk and are not appropriate for all investors.

Sources:

¹ Bloomberg, “Extreme SK Hynix Stock Swings Add Wild Card to $28 Billion Deal,” July 7, 2026.

² ETF Trends, “ETF Prime: Record Inflows and SpaceX Leveraged ETFs,” July 1, 2026. See also etf.com, “Winner Emerges In SpaceX ETF Race,” June 30, 2026.

³ Source: etf.com. Universe of 308 daily leveraged & inverse ETFs compared to Leverage Shares SKHY short & leveraged ETFs, as of 6/25/26. Expense ratios are subject to change.

For media inquiries, contact:

Arielle Shternfeld

Director of Communications, Themes ETFs

ashternfeld@themesetfs.com

About Themes ETFs

Themes ETFs is a provider of thematic and single-stock leveraged ETFs, focused on delivering innovative, cost-efficient investment tools that allow investors to access the companies and trends shaping the future. Through its Leverage Shares platform, Themes ETFs offers daily leveraged and inverse ETF strategies designed for sophisticated investors and active traders.

For more information, visit www.themesetfs.com and www.leverageshares.com.

INVESTMENT INVOLVES SIGNIFICANT RISK. Fund does not invest directly in the underlying stock. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Fund.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about Themes ETFs. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus call 886-584-3637. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Newly launched Funds have risks associated with a limited operating history.

Because of daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day's return over time, the return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day's returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from 200% (for 2x) or -100% (for -1x) of the return of the underlying stock over the same period. The Fund will lose money if the underlying stock performance is flat over time, and as a result of daily rebalancing, the underlying stock's volatility and the effects of compounding, it is even possible that the Fund will lose money over time while the underlying stock's performance increases over a period longer than a single day. The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2x, -1x) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the underlying stock's performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the underlying stock's performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment for all leveraged funds (2x, -1x). For the 2x fund, if the price of the underlying stock falls by more than 50% in one trading day, an investor could lose the full principal value of their investment.

Under the Investment Advisory Agreement between the Adviser and the Trust, on behalf of the Fund (the “Investment Advisory Agreement”), the Adviser has agreed to pay all expenses of the Fund, except for the fee paid to the Adviser pursuant to the Investment Advisory Agreement, interest charges on any borrowings, taxes, brokerage commissions and other expenses incurred in placing orders for the purchase and sale of securities and other investment instruments, acquired fund fees and expenses, accrued deferred tax liability, extraordinary expenses, and distribution (12b-1) fees and expenses.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

INVESTMENT RISKS: Investing in the Funds involves a high degree of risk. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Funds.

Investment in leveraged products may be subject to higher volatility. Fund does not directly invest in the underlying stock. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps is subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. Risks of the Fund include effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk, Inverse Risk, Market Risk, Counterparty Risk, Rebalancing Risk, IntraDay Investment Risk, Daily Index Correlation Risk, Other Investment Companies (including ETFs) Risk, and risks specific to the securities of the Underlying Stock and the sector in which it operates. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

For periods longer than a single day, the Funds will lose money if SK Hynix has flat performance, and it is possible that the Funds will lose money even if SK Hynix performance increases or decreases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day if the price of SK Hynix rises or falls by more than 50% in one trading day.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The market price returns are based on the official closing price of an ETF share or, if the official closing price isn't available, the midpoint between the national best bid and national best offer (NBBO) as of the time the ETF calculates current NAV per share, and do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time. Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees, expenses, or sales charges. One cannot invest directly in an index.

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. The funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc (1290 Broadway, Suite 1000, Denver, Colorado 80203). ALPS is not affiliated with any mentioned entity. Client brokerage services not offered by ALPS. Please see third party site for more information about any mentioned services. Themes ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold, or promoted by these entities, nor do these entities make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Themes ETFs. Neither ALPS Distributors, Inc, Themes Management Company LLC nor Themes ETFs are affiliated with these entities. Themes Management Company LLC and Leverage Shares are affiliates that are under common control. Themes Management Company and Leverage Shares have entered into a licensing agreement in which Leverage Shares licenses the trademark LEVERAGE SHARES to Themes Management Company LLC for use in financial services in the United States.

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