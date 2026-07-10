Bay Clinic of Chiropractic Expands Precision Testing Services to Address Rising Chronic Health Conditions in Northwest Florida

Panama City, FL, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panama City, FL - July 10, 2026 -

Bay Clinic of Chiropractic in Panama City, Florida, has expanded its Nutrition Response Testing services to meet growing demand from patients seeking non-invasive solutions for chronic health conditions including persistent fatigue, digestive disorders, and hormonal imbalances.

The clinic's expanded testing protocols utilize Applied Kinesiology and muscle reflex testing to identify underlying health stressors that conventional approaches often overlook. Through this precise diagnostic method, practitioners can detect nutrient deficiencies, food sensitivities, toxin exposure, and organ imbalances without invasive procedures or extensive laboratory work.

"Traditional healthcare often treats symptoms without addressing root causes, leaving patients frustrated and still suffering," said Dr. Tony Salamay (Antoine Salameh DC), lead practitioner at Bay Clinic of Chiropractic. "Our approach uses the body's own neurological reflexes to reveal exactly what support each individual needs, allowing us to create targeted nutritional protocols that restore balance and function naturally."

The expansion comes as Northwest Florida experiences increasing rates of chronic health conditions. Recent health statistics indicate that digestive disorders affect nearly 40 percent of adults in the region, while chronic fatigue impacts one in five residents. These conditions often resist conventional treatment approaches, leading many to seek alternative solutions.

Nutrition Response Testing at the clinic involves a two-step process. First, practitioners perform comprehensive reflex and muscle testing to evaluate organ function and identify stressors. Second, they develop personalized clinical nutrition plans incorporating whole-food supplements and specific dietary modifications based on test results. This individualized approach contrasts with generalized supplement recommendations that may not address specific deficiencies or imbalances.

The clinic has integrated this testing methodology with other holistic services including chiropractic neurology, functional medicine, and sacro occipital technique. This comprehensive approach addresses physical, nutritional, and neurological aspects of health simultaneously. Patients typically experience improvements in energy levels, digestive function, mental clarity, and overall vitality within weeks of beginning their personalized protocols.

"We see patients who have struggled for years with conditions like autoimmune disorders, skin problems, and joint inflammation finally find relief through nutrition response testing in Panama City, Florida," noted Dr. Salamay. "By identifying and addressing the specific nutritional deficiencies and toxins affecting each person, we help the body activate its own healing mechanisms."

The testing sessions typically last 30 to 45 minutes and involve no invasive procedures or side effects. Results guide the creation of customized nutritional programs that may include targeted supplementation with whole-food concentrates, dietary modifications, and lifestyle recommendations. The clinic emphasizes education throughout the process, helping patients understand the connections between nutrition, organ function, and overall health.

Bay Clinic of Chiropractic has served the Panama City community for over a decade, specializing in integrative approaches that combine traditional chiropractic care with advanced nutritional testing and functional medicine. The clinic's philosophy centers on treating the whole person rather than isolated symptoms, using precise diagnostic tools to develop individualized treatment plans that support the body's natural healing capacity.

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For more information about Bay Clinic of Chiropractic, contact the company here:



Bay Clinic of Chiropractic

Dr. Tony Salamay

(850) 785-9372

info@thebaydoctor.com

Bay Clinic of Chiropractic

520 N MacArthur Ave

Panama City, Florida 32401