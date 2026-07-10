Delisting of Securities from The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s securities were suspended on October 31, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares, units, and rights of Bowen Acquisition Corp. Bowen Acquisition Corp’s securities were suspended on November 3, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Ordinary Shares of Graphjet Technology. Graphjet Technology’s Class A Ordinary Shares were suspended on November 13, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology. Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology’s ordinary shares were suspended on March 16, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Ordinary Shares of X3 Holdings Co, Ltd. X3 Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Class A Ordinary Shares were suspended on April 2, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares and warrants of Captivision Inc. Captivision Inc.’s securities were suspended on April 9, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Actelis Networks, Inc. Actelis Networks, Inc.’s stock was suspended on April 10, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. American Rebel Holdings, Inc.’s securities were suspended on May 13, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.’s stock was suspended on May 14, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Ordinary Shares, units, and warrants of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1’s securities were suspended on May 14, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Common Stock and warrants of Bitcoin Depot Inc. Bitcoin Depot Inc.’s securities were suspended on May 26, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Inotiv, Inc. Inotiv, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on June 11, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist common stock Class A of GoHealth, Inc. GoHealth, Inc.’s stock was suspended on June 16, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Functional Brands, Inc. Functional Brands, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on June 16, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Sleep Number Corporation. Sleep Number Corporation’s common stock was suspended on June 23, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of Smart Digital Group Limited. Smart Digital Group Limited’s ordinary shares were suspended on June 26, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Ordinary Shares of REE Automotive Ltd. REE Automotive Ltd.’s Class A Ordinary Shares were suspended on July 7, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/rulebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-series.