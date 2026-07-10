AstroTurf® Comes to Helfaer Field, Bringing a Major League Surface to Milwaukee’s Next Generation

MILWAUKEE, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the most unique youth baseball experiences in the country is getting a major upgrade. Helfaer Field, the youth venue next to American Family Field, is moving to AstroTurf® installed by AstroTurf Great Lakes! This install gives young players in Milwaukee the chance to play on the same type of modern baseball surface trusted across Major League Baseball environments.

For a field built to connect kids to the game at its highest level, the change is a meaningful one. Helfaer has always been more than just another youth diamond. It sits beside the home of the Brewers and serves as a place where community baseball feels a little bigger, a little closer to the professional game. With AstroTurf in place, that experience becomes more consistent, more dependable, and better equipped for the reality of a busy baseball calendar.

The value of that upgrade starts with access. A more durable synthetic field creates more opportunities to play, especially in a climate where weather can interrupt schedules and limit field use. Instead of losing time to rain or long recovery windows, Helfaer will be positioned to host more practices, more games, and more youth baseball activity throughout the season. For Milwaukee families, that means a field that stays active. For the local baseball community, it means a venue that can do more.

This installation also adds another chapter to AstroTurf’s growing relationship with Major League Baseball. As the Official Synthetic Turf of Major League Baseball, AstroTurf continues to support the game in ways that reach far beyond professional stadiums. That includes not only big-league fields and spring training environments, but also the community and development spaces where players first build their love for the game. Helfaer fits that story perfectly, a place where the next generation can step onto a field built with the same mindset that shapes today’s professional environments.

At the center of that work is AstroTurf’s Diamond Series®, a baseball-specific system built around the way the game is actually played. From cleaner ball response and more consistent footing to long-term durability under repeated use, Diamond Series is designed to keep baseball moving while preserving the feel and rhythm that matter most to players and coaches. For a field like Helfaer, that means a better day-to-day experience and a stronger long-term investment in the facility.

“This field is a staple to the community and what we have been doing all over the great lakes region,” said AstroTurf Vice President of Sales Ryan Anderson. “We look forward to continued opportunities as more organizations realize the great local benefits we provide for maintenance as well as the understanding for the needs of the region year-round!”

More baseball organizations are recognizing that modern field development does not stop at the stadium gates. The same surfaces helping clubs improve training, extend usage, and support operations are now showing up in youth spaces, community diamonds, and player development settings. That shift says a lot about where the game is headed. Baseball is becoming more intentional about access, repetition, and reliability, and the field has become a bigger part of that equation.

With AstroTurf now coming to Helfaer Field, Milwaukee gains more than a renovated ballfield. It gains a stronger community asset, a more active baseball venue, and a place where young players can experience the game on a surface built for the modern era. For AstroTurf, it is another opportunity to help grow baseball not just at the top, but everywhere the game begins.

About AstroTurf® Corporation

AstroTurf® Corporation is the original inventor and innovator of synthetic sports surfacing, leading the industry for 60 years. Known for pioneering surfacing solutions, AstroTurf® Corporation delivers innovative products focused on performance, safety, and sustainability.

The company’s portfolio includes AstroTurf® fields, the trusted name in synthetic turf & Proud Partner of Major League Baseball; Rekortan® tracks, the benchmark for elite running surfaces; Laykold® courts, the premier choice for tennis and multi-sport court play; and SYNLawn®, the industry leader in residential and commercial landscaping solutions. These products are the original brands in their respective categories and set the standard for quality and innovation in sports and recreational surfacing.

AstroTurf® is dedicated to creating world-class sports and recreational environments that inspire athletes and elevate communities. For more information, visit astroturf.com.

Liam Kissinger

4437587009

Liam.Kissinger@astroturf.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/762cd69a-8248-465c-a7ef-1170f9127060