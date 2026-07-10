ANSR Report Finds Employer Branding Has Become a Core Talent Lever for India GCCs

BENGALURU, KA, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ANSR released its Employer Branding & EVP Pulse Report 2026, finding that India's Global Capability Center ecosystem has entered a new phase of talent competition in which compensation alone is no longer enough to attract and retain skilled professionals. The report, based on insights from more than 3,000 professionals and broader market analysis, says GCCs are increasingly competing with one another for the same talent pool and must strengthen employer branding, employee value proposition design, and workforce experience to stay competitive. For more on ANSR's employer branding offering, visit ansr.com/employer-branding.

The report places this shift in the context of a fast-expanding market that now includes more than 1,900 GCCs in India, more than 2.1 million active professionals, and over $75 billion in direct economic contribution. Against that backdrop, the study says a majority of hiring within GCCs is now driven by peer organizations, with more than 50 percent of hiring sourced from other GCCs, while over half of GCC leaders identify retention as their top challenge. ANSR says this makes employer brand strength a business issue rather than a communications exercise.

One of the report's clearest findings is that career growth has emerged as the biggest gap in today's GCC employee value proposition. Among surveyed professionals, career growth opportunities received an importance score of 4.62 out of 5, but a satisfaction score of 3.63, producing the widest gap across measured EVP criteria. Learning and development, workplace culture, leadership, and mentorship also showed meaningful gaps, while compensation and benefits no longer ranked as the strongest differentiator in the market.

The report also highlights changing expectations around hiring experience and workplace culture. Seventy percent of surveyed professionals said they prefer a collaborative hiring model that combines AI support with human judgment, while the report argues that trust and experience remain central even as hiring workflows evolve. It also finds that strong onboarding can increase new-hire retention by 82 percent and that employees are four times more likely to stay in a positive culture, reinforcing the idea that day-to-day experience plays a major role in talent outcomes.

Vikram Ahuja, Co-founder, ANSR, said, "In a world where talent has more choice than ever before, employer branding is no longer about attracting people to jobs, it is about creating an experience, culture, and purpose that make people choose to stay, grow, and advocate for the organization."

The report also identifies a substantial execution gap in the market. Despite India's position as the world's largest GCC hub, only 25 percent to 30 percent of GCCs have made meaningful investments in PR, communications, and employer branding, according to the study. At the same time, the report says strong employer brands can reduce attrition by up to 28 percent, while replacing senior technology talent can cost 1.5 to 2 times annual salary when lost productivity and recruitment costs are included. More details are available in ANSR's Employer Branding & EVP Pulse Report 2026 for GCCs.

Beyond the data, the report outlines a strategic shift in how GCCs should build talent narratives. It calls for more human-centric and purpose-led EVP design, stronger internal communications, continuous sentiment benchmarking, and a more dynamic employer branding model that uses market intelligence, audience segmentation, and ongoing optimization. ANSR says the next phase of GCC growth will be shaped by organizations that treat employer branding as a measurable, operating-level capability tied directly to attraction, retention, and long-term workforce resilience.

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About ANSR

ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. With over 225 GCCs built, more than 250,000 employees hired, and over 14 million sq. ft. of workspace managed, ANSR combines strategic insight, proven execution capabilities, and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and grow their global teams. As pioneers of the GCC as a Service model and creators of the 1Wrk™ platform, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With deep GCC expertise, a strong talent ecosystem, and an integrated platform-led model, ANSR delivers predictable outcomes that enable enterprises to gain competitive advantage through their global capability centers. To learn more, visit ansr.com.

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Clint Thomas

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