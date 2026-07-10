CoinGape Announces the Winners of the Web3 Innovation Awards

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinGape Innovation Awards:- The leading global media in digital assets space, CoinGape , has announced the winners of the Web3 Innovation Awards , recognizing the companies, innovators, and industry leaders driving the next wave of blockchain adoption.

The winners were revealed during a live virtual ceremony that brought together participants from across the global Web3 ecosystem. The awards celebrated excellence across a wide range of sectors, including digital asset infrastructure, tokenization, AI, crypto payments, custody, exchanges, wallets, and financial innovation.

The CoinGape Web3 Innovation Awards 2026 attracted more than 180 nominations across 32 award categories. In over a month of time period, the projects received 17,000 votes from across the global crypto community.

To maintain a transparent and merit-based process, the award winners were selected using CoinGape's evaluation framework. A 40% weight was assigned to an independent jury, 30% to community voting, and 30% to editorial research and market analysis.

Jury of CoinGape Web3 Innovation Awards

The awards were reviewed by a distinguished panel of industry experts with experience spanning blockchain infrastructure, digital assets, payments, venture capital, and institutional finance.

The CoinGape Web3 Innovation Awards’ jury featured

Aishwary Gupta, Global Head of Business at Polygon Labs;

Matthew Sheffield, Chief Investment Officer at SharpLink;

Tiffany Chang, Director of Crypto & Stablecoins at Visa;

Rajesh Sabari, Chief Commercial Officer at Liminal Custody;

Dr. Alex Mok Kong Ming, Chief Operating Officer at Beldex International Inc.;

Mary Pedler, Founder of INPUT Global;

and Nikita Sachdev, Founder and CEO of Luna PR.









Together, the panel evaluated nominees based on innovation, market impact, product execution, technological advancement, and long-term contribution to the Web3 ecosystem.

Honouring the Companies Shaping the Future of Web3

The 2026 awards celebrated companies building the technologies powering the next generation of digital finance. From institutional tokenization and digital banking to AI infrastructure and crypto payments, this year's winners reflected the industry's continued shift toward real-world adoption and scalable blockchain solutions.

Among the evening's standout recognitions, LBank was named Best Centralized Crypto Exchange, while Securitize received Best Digital Asset Tokenisation Platform for its leadership in bringing real-world assets on-chain.

Circle earned the title of Best Crypto Payments Infrastructure Provider, Paxos was recognized as Best Stablecoin Infrastructure Provider, and Anchorage Digital took home the award for Best Digital Asset Custody Provider.

In the trading and consumer categories, Bitget was recognized as Multi-Asset Trading Platform of the Year, KAST won Best Digital Asset Neobank, Trezor was named Most Secure Hardware Wallet, and MegaRouter secured Best AI × Web3 Infrastructure Platform, highlighting the growing convergence of artificial intelligence and blockchain infrastructure.

The ceremony also recognized individual leadership. Yi He, Co-Founder of Binance, received the Most Innovative Thought Leadership award for her contributions to advancing the global Web3 ecosystem, while Yaroslav Ivanov, Co-Founder of Blockchain Labs, was honored as Most Impactful Web3 Entrepreneur for his role in driving innovation across the industry.

Abhinav Agarwal, COO, CoinGape said, " This year's winners represent the next phase of the industry, where innovation is being measured not by speculation, but by products, execution, and tangible impact. At CoinGape, we're proud to celebrate the pioneers shaping the future of digital assets."

Sunil Sharma, CEO, CoinGape said, "At CoinGape, our mission has always been to spotlight innovation that creates lasting value for the blockchain ecosystem. The Web3 Innovation Awards are an extension of that commitment, recognizing organizations and individuals driving meaningful progress across digital assets, tokenization, AI, and financial infrastructure. We congratulate all the winners and look forward to supporting the continued growth of the global Web3 industry."

The complete list of winners across all 36 categories is shown below:





Setting the Standard for Web3 Excellence

Organized by CoinGape, one of the world's leading digital asset media platforms, the awards are backed by nearly a decade of editorial coverage and a global audience of more than 25 million readers. Through its news, research, executive interviews, and industry events, CoinGape continues to connect the global Web3 community while recognizing the innovators shaping the future of digital assets.

CoinGape congratulates all the winners and nominees for their outstanding contributions to advancing the blockchain industry.