ANSR Foundation, ISB, and SAFA Society Launch EmpowHer to Support Women-Led Micro-Enterprises

BENGALURU, KA, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - July 10, 2026 -

The Indian School of Business, through its Centre for Business Innovation, has partnered with ANSR Foundation and SAFA Society to launch EmpowHer, a structured capacity-building programme designed to support women-led micro-enterprises in Hyderabad. The initiative is intended to address persistent barriers faced by women entrepreneurs, including limited access to financial systems, formal credit, digital tools, and practical growth frameworks, while expanding pathways to more sustainable and dignified livelihoods. For more on ANSR Foundation's community initiatives, visit ansrfoundation.org.

The programme is spearheaded by ANSR Foundation and begins with a diagnostic assessment of each participating enterprise to identify strengths and gaps across operations, skills, and customer reach. Based on those findings, participants receive structured learning sessions and hands-on support across financial literacy, business growth, and digital enablement, including cash flow tracking, profit calculation, break-even analysis, credit readiness, branding, packaging, pricing, value communication, payments, and visibility tools.

Implementation partner SAFA Society brings nearly two decades of on-the-ground experience working with women in Hyderabad, with a focus on micro-entrepreneurship and Self Help Groups. The programme also includes an impact measurement framework intended to track enterprise-level changes over time, with insights to be shared through case studies, policy briefs, and broader knowledge platforms.

"Women micro-entrepreneurs often carry sharp business instincts, but they may not always have access to the systems, language, and support that help an enterprise grow. This programme is designed to bridge that gap in a practical way. We are starting by understanding each business closely, then working with the entrepreneurs on finance, pricing, packaging, credit readiness, and digital access. For us at ISB, this is also an opportunity to learn from their lived experience and build insights that can inform better models for women-led enterprise development," said Anvesh Thirukovalluru, Associate Director, ISB Centre for Business Innovation, Indian School of Business.

"For many women running small businesses, growth is about being able to plan better, speak with more confidence, access credit without fear, and build something that gives their families a stronger future. At ANSR Foundation, we wanted this initiative to go beyond training sessions and create support that women can actually use in their everyday business decisions. Our partnership with ISB and SAFA Society brings together practical learning, financial readiness, digital tools, and market access in a way that respects where these entrepreneurs are today and helps them take the next step with confidence," said Caroline Fernandez-Ahuja, Managing Director, ANSR Foundation.

Implementation of this vision will be critical to the success stated Rubina N F, Founder/President, SAFA Society. "We have embarked on a new partnership with ANSR Foundation in a region where women continue to face deep social and economic barriers. Through this initiative, our vision is to enable sustainable livelihoods by supporting women-led micro-entrepreneurship and building pathways toward long-term economic resilience. As the policy focus on financial inclusion continues to grow, this programme becomes even more relevant, helping women move beyond skills training toward greater access, agency, and participation in the formal financial ecosystem," she said.

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Beyond direct programme delivery, the partnership is expected to contribute to a broader understanding of the structural barriers that shape women's economic participation in India's evolving economy. ISB will support the learning agenda through research and analysis, while the three organizations aim to generate practical, measurable insights that can inform future models for women-led enterprise development. More details are available in the original CSR Journal coverage of the partnership.



About ANSR

ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. With over 225 GCCs built, more than 250,000 employees hired, and over 14 million sq. ft. of workspace managed, ANSR combines strategic insight, proven execution capabilities, and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and grow their global teams. As pioneers of the GCC as a Service model and creators of the 1Wrk™ platform, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With deep GCC expertise, a strong talent ecosystem, and an integrated platform-led model, ANSR delivers predictable outcomes that enable enterprises to gain competitive advantage through their global capability centers. To learn more, visit ansr.com.

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