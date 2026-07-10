Restaurant Industry Leads Canada in Youth Job Growth Through First Half of 2026

Toronto, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The restaurant and accommodation industry has been the biggest net youth jobs creator of any sector since the start of the year, says Restaurants Canada. While most other industries have been cutting youth jobs, the restaurant industry employed an average of 52,770 more youth during the first half of 2026 than during the same period in 2025, according to the latest Statistics Canada Labour Force survey released today.

“The numbers are clear—our sector has created more new youth jobs than all other industries combined,” said Kelly Higginson, President and CEO of Restaurants Canada. “As youth unemployment continues to be a major national concern, the restaurant industry continues to play an important role in ensuring young people have the opportunities they need to launch their careers.”

The restaurant and accommodation sector employed 543,000 youth in June, a 12% increase over last year. Restaurants account for 85% of employment in the sector. British Columbia saw the biggest increase of youth restaurant jobs (16,800), followed by Alberta (14,000) and Quebec (10,000).

Restaurants Canada is committed to working with federal and provincial governments on workforce strategies to ensure that the restaurant sector continues to be the champion for youth employment.

Restaurants are the fourth largest private sector employer in Canada, employing 1.2 million Canadians, 40% of whom are youth. The industry is facing significant labour shortages across the country, especially in roles requiring training, like chefs, cooks and management. At the same time, profits in the industry remain fragile, with 36% of companies operating at a loss or just breaking even, making investments in hiring and training difficult.

“We are the number one source of first-time jobs in Canada, and that hasn’t changed over the years. One in six youth jobs are in our industry,” added Higginson. “Today’s jobs numbers show that the restaurant industry is positioned to provide young workers the early career training and skills they need to succeed in any sector of their choosing. Governments should invest in us so we can continue to invest in our youth.”

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry. Restaurants are a $125 billion industry employing 1.2 million Canadians and the number one source of first-time jobs in Canada. Visit restaurantscanada.org for more information.