Toll Brothers Announces New Phase of Home Sites Coming to Saddlecrest at Windermere in Fall 2026

WINDERMERE, Fla., July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Saddlecrest at Windermere, a prestigious new home community by Toll Brothers in Windermere, Florida, will open a highly anticipated new phase of home sites in fall 2026. This serene community, located on the banks of Lake Roberts, will offer luxury single-family homes with expansive home designs on half-acre home sites, including waterfront properties with opportunities for private docks.





"Saddlecrest at Windermere is truly a one-of-a-kind community offering home shoppers the perfect blend of tranquility, luxury, and convenience," said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Central Florida. "With its stunning lake views, spacious home sites, and proximity to Windermere and Winter Garden, this community epitomizes the best of Florida living."

Saddlecrest at Windermere will feature a variety of thoughtfully designed homes with 5 to 7 bedrooms, 4.5 to 7.5 bathrooms, and 3- to 5-car garages. Many homes offer direct access to the lake, providing residents with unparalleled opportunities for outdoor recreation and relaxation. Surrounded by conserved green space, the community offers privacy, natural beauty, and a chance to connect with nature while enjoying all the benefits of luxury living. Homes will be priced starting from $2.3 million.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Located in a prime area where Windermere and Winter Garden converge, Saddlecrest at Windermere offers convenient access to top-rated Orange County Public Schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Residents will enjoy a prestigious address while being just a short drive from everything the Orlando area has to offer.





The community is located at 1841 Windermere Road in Windermere. For more information about Saddlecrest at Windermere and other Toll Brothers communities in Florida, call 877-431-0444 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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