From Lithium Energy to Water Electrification: LiTime Announces Argoseeker Series Launch in August

San Francisco, California, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime, a global LiFePO4 power solutions expert, today announced that it will launch the new Argoseeker electric outboard motors in mid-August. The series is designed to work with LiTime’s LiFePO4 batteries, enabling an integrated motor, controller, and battery system that transforms kayaks, canoes and paddle craft into quiet, efficient electric watercraft. This milestone marks LiTime’s evolution from lithium energy products to one-stop marine power solutions, helping more paddle craft users and explorers enjoy a more efficient way to experience the water.





For more than six years since 2020, LiTime has remained focused on lithium batteries, chargers, inverters, controllers, and related battery system products, providing reliable LiFePO4 power solutions for users across RV, marine, golf cart, and off-grid living worldwide.

As water-based lifestyles continue to evolve, LiTime has identified through ongoing user feedback and real-world scenario insights that more and more water enthusiasts are facing several challenges during their exploration journeys:

Paddle craft users often rely on manual paddling, making long-distance journeys physically demanding and limiting where they can explore;

Existing electric outboard solutions may require separate motor and battery matching, while some involve complex installation and higher barriers to adoption;

Traditional trolling motors often lack sufficient power for extended travel, while fuel-powered systems face challenges from noise, emissions, and growing environmental restrictions.

Therefore, as more users seek to go from Paddle to Power, they are looking for more than a single power device — they need a one-stop marine power solution integrating motor, controller, and battery systems. Drawing on years of experience in lithium power technology, LiTime started developing the Argoseeker Series in 2024 to help solve the challenges users face when moving toward electric boating. After two years of development, testing, and refinement, the Argoseeker electric outboard motors will officially arrive in mid-August.

The Argoseeker series will initially launch with two models:

A1 (24V, 700W): 60 lbs of thrust, comparable to an approximately 2 HP fuel-powered outboard, with speeds of 4.3–6.2 mph at a total boat weight of approximately 330 lbs.

60 lbs of thrust, comparable to an approximately 2 HP fuel-powered outboard, with speeds of 4.3–6.2 mph at a total boat weight of approximately 330 lbs. A2 (48V, 2000W): 120 lbs of thrust, comparable to an approximately 5 HP fuel-powered outboard, with speeds of 7.5–9.3 mph at a total boat weight of approximately 660 lbs.

The series will work with LiTime’s LiFePO4 batteries , combining the motor, controller, and battery system to deliver a one-stop marine power solution that simplifying the marine electrification upgrade experience from installation to operation.

Argoseeker: Making Electric Boat Conversion Easier

Previously, users looking to electrify their boats often had to select different components, manage compatibility issues, and handle complicated installation and setup. This fragmented approach increased complexity and made the overall electrification experience more challenging.

The Argoseeker Series changes this experience with three key upgrades:

One-Stop Marine Power Solution

Integrated motor, controller, and battery systems simplify traditional conversions and make electric upgrades easier.

3-Minute Clamp-on Setup

No drilling, wiring, or professional modification required. Users can quickly complete installation on their own.

Wireless Remote Control & Cruise Control

Enjoy flexible control beyond traditional tiller operation, with cruise control for a more effortless on-water experience.





Beyond its technology, the name Argoseeker also represents LiTime’s understanding of exploration.

“Argo” originates from the legendary Argo ship in ancient Greek mythology, symbolizing the courage to venture into the unknown through collective wisdom and collaboration. “Seeker” represents those who continue to discover new experiences, new waters, and new possibilities.

Thousands of years ago, people explored uncharted waters through shared knowledge and determination. Today, LiTime uses technology to make exploration more accessible, helping more paddle craft users transition to electric power and begin new journeys on the water.

As LiTime defines Argoseeker:

Ancient Argo sailed into the unknown through collective wisdom;

Today’s Argoseeker empowers kayaks, canoes and paddle craft with the freedom to explore farther waters — in a quieter, cleaner, and more sustainable way.





Exploring New Possibilities on the Water Together

The Argoseeker Series was born from years of conversations with outdoor enthusiasts, anglers, and water explorers, rather than product development alone.

In September 2025, LiTime launched its first “ Go Electric Contest ”, inviting users worldwide to share their boat stories, electrification ideas, and real-world challenges. These insights helped LiTime better understand the needs of non-powered boat users and became an important reference for the development of the Argoseeker Series.





During product development, early users also participated in Argoseeker Series research and provided feedback on user needs and application scenarios, helping LiTime further refine this one-stop marine power solution. As one participant shared:

“Thanks again for letting me be part of this journey — I truly believe this is going to change how people experience kayaking.”

In July 2026, LiTime will launch “Go Electric Contest” Season 2: From Paddle to Power — Argoseeker Sets Sail. LiTime will continue gathering user insights through co-creation activities and real-world feedback to further optimize the Argoseeker Series and advance the future of water electrification.

Entering a New Era of Marine Electrification

For LiTime, the Argoseeker Series is not a cross-industry expansion, but a natural extension of the brand’s long-term commitment to innovation driven by user needs.

From lithium batteries, to lithium power systems, to one-stop marine power solutions, LiTime continues to expand its technology capabilities while advancing its brand philosophy of “Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations” — providing reliable power support for generations of outdoor explorers.

Moving forward, LiTime will continue to advance marine electrification, enabling more recreational boat users, anglers, and paddle craft explorers to enjoy a more efficient, quieter, and more sustainable way to experience the water, and embrace a new “From Paddle to Power” journey.

LiTime Argoseeker

From Paddle to Power. Go Electric, Go Farther.

Coming Mid-August 2026

About LiTime

LiTime is a global LiFePO4 power solutions expert, providing high-quality batteries and integrated power systems for RV, marine, golf cart, solar, and off-grid applications. Backed by real-world validation from 3.5M+ global users, 16 years of lithium battery R&D experience from its core team, and 380+ certifications, LiTime makes one-stop lithium power solutions more reliable, more flexible, and smarter.

Guided by its philosophy, Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations, LiTime delivers reliable LiFePO4 power for memorable journeys, shared outdoor moments, and a spirit of exploration that endures across generations.

Learn More

Company: LiTime USA/Germany/Japan

Visit： www.litime.com

Contact: marketpr@litime.com

Contact Person: Jelly Xie

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