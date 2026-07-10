Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Thousand Oaks, California

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Mountain View Estates, is coming soon to Thousand Oaks, California. This exclusive enclave of just 10 expansive home sites is anticipated to open for sale in early 2027.

Mountain View Estates will provide home shoppers with a rare opportunity to own a luxury home in one of Southern California’s most desirable locations. These striking two-story homes will offer over 3,600 square feet of living space, featuring bright, open-concept gathering areas, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and 2- to 3-car garages. Detached casita options will also be available, offering flexibility for multigenerational living, private guest accommodations, or secluded workspaces.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Located within the acclaimed Conejo Valley Unified School District, Mountain View Estates is approximately 25 miles from Ventura and Malibu, offering convenient access to top-rated schools, shopping, dining, and major commuter routes. Miles of scenic trails, lush gardens, and colorful Ventura County sunsets surround this community, creating an ideal setting for luxury living.





"Mountain View Estates represents the best of Toll Brothers design and craftsmanship, paired with a location that perfectly blends tranquility and convenience," said Nick Norvilas, Group President of Toll Brothers in Los Angeles. "We are excited to introduce this new community to the Thousand Oaks area and provide home shoppers with the opportunity to create their own retreat in this incredible location."

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Mountain View Estates, call (844) 700-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)