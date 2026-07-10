Former Depop, Etsy and Missguided Marketing Leader Launches Specialist SEO and PPC Agency - VKNG Digital for Lancashire Businesses

Burnley, LANCASHIRE, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VKNG Digital, a new specialist search marketing agency, has launched to give Lancashire's small and medium-sized businesses access to the calibre of SEO and PPC strategy usually reserved for national and global brands.

Dave Anderson

Founded by digital marketing specialist Dave Anderson, the agency focuses exclusively on search engine optimisation (SEO) and pay-per-click (PPC) advertising for SMEs across Lancashire. It aims to close a long-standing gap in the regional market, where high-quality strategic marketing has typically been priced out of reach for smaller businesses, leaving them either underserved by generalists or overpaying for work that fails to deliver.

Anderson brings close to two decades of experience to the venture, having held senior roles at household-name brands including Depop, Etsy, Missguided and Simply Be, and worked agency-side with firms such as MediaCom, CandidSky and Gorilla Marketing. Across those roles his brief was consistent: drive organic growth, make paid media work harder, and deliver results that move the business forward.

A Burnley native and cousin of England cricket great Sir James Anderson, Anderson founded VKNG Digital to bring that enterprise-level thinking home.

"I've spent the best part of twenty years working with some of the biggest ecommerce brands in the country," said Dave Anderson, Founder of VKNG Digital. "What I learned is that the methodologies and strategic thinking behind those campaigns aren't exclusive to companies with eight-figure budgets. The thinking transfers. The tactics transfer. What doesn't always transfer is the price tag, and that's exactly what VKNG Digital was built to change."

The agency positions SEO and PPC not as add-on services but as the primary drivers of online growth for most businesses: disciplines that require specialist knowledge, consistent attention, and strategy built around the individual business rather than copied from a template. Its model is designed to remove the overheads common to larger agencies, with work delivered directly by an experienced practitioner rather than junior staff or account managers.

VKNG Digital works with SMEs across sectors including ecommerce and retail, professional services, manufacturing and industrial, hospitality and tourism, and property and construction. These are businesses that want to understand where their budget is going, see tangible progress, and work with someone who speaks plainly about what is and isn't working.

"Lancashire is full of brilliant companies. Independent retailers, manufacturers trading for generations, tradespeople and hospitality businesses at the heart of their communities," Anderson added. "These are proper businesses run by proper people, who deserve proper marketing. Lancashire businesses deserve better than average, and I intend to give it to them."

VKNG Digital is based in Lancashire and works with businesses throughout the region, including Burnley, Preston, Chorley, Lancaster, Clitheroe, Ormskirk, Rossendale and the Fylde Coast.

About VKNG Digital

VKNG Digital is Lancashire’s Specialist Digital Marketing Agency serving businesses across all sectors and locations throughout Lancashire. Our combination of local market expertise, comprehensive service capability, proven track record, and genuine commitment to client success delivers digital marketing that transforms Lancashire business performance.

Press Inquiries

Dave Anderson

davetheseoanderson [at] gmail.com

0330 1331 969

https://vkng.digital/