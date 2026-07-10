ASSASSIN'S CREED™ BLACK FLAG RESYNCED LAUNCHES WITH 2 MILLION COPIES SOLD

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Makes a Strong Start, Supported by Positive Critics

PARIS – July 10, 2026 - Today, Vantage Studios, a Ubisoft company, announced launch day results with the release of Assassin’s Creed™ Black Flag Resynced, the latest installment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, released on July 9. With 2 million copies of the game sold on its first day, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced has made a strong start. This trend is expected to continue as players across the world get their hands on the game. The game ranked Top 1 on Twitch on July 9, and reached a peak of 99 451 concurrent players on Steam within 24 hours of launch, making it the highest concurrent player count ever recorded for an Assassin's Creed title on the platform.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is also received positively by critics, with a 85% review score on Open Critic and 84% review score on Metacritic, making it the highest rated Assassin’s Creed game since the launch of the original Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag. This includes reviewers like IGN scoring Resynced 9/10 and declaring it “bigger and better in all the ways that matter”. The technical achievement has also been praised by specialists such as Digital Foundry, referring to it as “One of the most effective remakes we've ever seen.”. The game is also well-received by players with a current rating of 4.79/5 on the Playstation Store, 4.7/5 on the Xbox Store and Mostly Positive reviews on Steam.

“Black Flag has always held a special place in the heart of the community, and ours.” said Martin Schelling, Head of Assassin’s Creed Brand. ”Bringing it back with Resynced was a promise to that passion for Edward’s adventures, and to the unique sense of freedom players experienced back then. Seeing so many players set sail on day one, along with the great reviews from critics, is the greatest reward we could have hoped for.”

A testament to Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag, originally released in 2013, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, led by Ubisoft Singapore*, is a faithful remake rebuilt from the ground up and powered by the latest Anvil engine. The game features stunning updated visuals and enriched gameplay, including parry-driven combat, improved stealth and parkour, deeper naval mechanics, and new narrative content.

Set during the Golden Age of Piracy, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced invites players to sail the Caribbean as Edward Kenway, a rebellious pirate captain drawn into the centuries-old conflict between Assassins and Templars. As Edward pursues glory and fortune, he crosses paths with legendary figures such as Blackbeard, Anne Bonny, and Calico Jack, while the fate of everything the pirates have built hangs in the balance.

The game is available on Ubisoft+**, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, as well as Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store, Steam (Steam Deck verified) and the Epic Games Store.

For more information on the Assassin’s Creed Franchise, please visit: https://www.ubisoft.com/en-us/game/assassins-creed

For the latest news on the Assassin’s Creed Franchise and other Ubisoft games, please visit: https://news.ubisoft.com/.

*Along with the following co-dev studios: Ubisoft Barcelona, Ubisoft Belgrade, Ubisoft Bordeaux, Ubisoft Bucharest, Ubisoft Chengdu, Ubisoft DaNang, Ubisoft India, Ubisoft Kyiv, Ubisoft Montpellier, Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Philippines, Ubisoft Quebec, Ubisoft Shanghai, and Ubisoft Sofia

**Ubisoft+ Premium is available for $17.99 per month. Cancel anytime. More information at plus.ubisoft.com.





About Assassin’s Creed Since it first launched in 2007, the Assassin’s CreedTM series has sold more than 250 million games worldwide. The franchise is now established as one of the best-selling series in video game history. Recognized for having some of the richest, most engrossing storytelling in the industry, Assassin’s Creed transcends video games, branching out into numerous other entertainment media.









About Ubisoft



Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players’ lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft’s global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin’s Creed™, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six®, The Crew® and Tom Clancy’s The Division®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2025–26 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1.53 billion. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com .







© 2026 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Assassin’s Creed, Black Flag, Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries. Developed and published by Ubisoft.







About Vantage Studios



Vantage Studios is a Ubisoft company founded in 2025, bringing together three of the most iconic franchises in the video game industry: Assassin's Creed™, Far Cry®, and Rainbow Six®.



Its talented developers, creators, and professionals work across its studios in Montréal, Québec City, Saguenay, Sherbrooke, Barcelona, Sofia, and Paris, united by a single ambition: to grow these iconic franchises and craft experiences that players will remember for generations.





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