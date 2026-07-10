Inertia unveils new headquarters, accelerating the path to commercial fusion energy

LIVERMORE, Calif., July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inertia Enterprises , the commercial fusion energy company, today opened the doors to its new headquarters in Livermore, California, a 50,000-square-foot facility to house the world’s first fusion fuel target factory and the world’s most advanced high-energy laser system. Both of these endeavors began in late 2025 and are advancing rapidly in the new facility.



Already, Inertia has built a fuel target manufacturing lab and a high-precision metrology facility to develop methods for rapid fabrication at the scales needed for a power plant––keeping within the strict tolerances set by the physics scheme proven at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s (LLNL) National Ignition Facility. Testing is also underway on technologies for the injection, tracking, and engagement of the fuel targets. And new labs are being commissioned to test resilient optics and efficient semiconductor laser diodes for compact, low-cost solutions that will be integrated into the power plant prototype laser system to be constructed in this building.

“This facility has gone from an empty, derelict factory floor to a frontier laser and fusion target facility in a mere 6 months, setting the pace at which Inertia operates,” said Inertia co-founder and CEO Jeff Lawson. "Livermore is where fusion ignition first became a reality. Today, we're building on that foundation to turn proven physics into commercial fusion energy."

This year, Inertia has rapidly grown its team, assembling experts from a range of related fields to tackle one of the world's most ambitious energy opportunities. The company has recruited leaders from companies including Apple, Corning, Halliburton, Kairos, Edmund Optics, and Waymo, whose experience scaling sophisticated manufacturing and supply chains will help accelerate commercialization.

"Commercial fusion won't be built by physicists alone," said Inertia co-founder and CTO Mike Dunne. "We're bringing together experts in advanced manufacturing, optics, engineering, materials science and production to build the technologies and the company, to deliver fusion energy at scale."

Inertia sits just minutes away from LLNL, which signed a landmark strategic partnership with the company to accelerate its path to commercial fusion energy. In addition, Inertia recently announced the formation of its Science and Technology Advisory Board (STAB), chaired by Dr. Marv Adams, which will provide rigorous, independent guidance as the company advances its commercial fusion program.

"It takes an extraordinary combination of scientific expertise, engineering talent, and close collaboration to move fusion from breakthrough experiments to a practical energy source," said Annie Kritcher, co-founder and Chief Scientist of Inertia. "Being part of the Livermore innovation ecosystem gives us the opportunity to work alongside some of the world's leading fusion experts while building a team focused on delivering fusion power to the grid."

“Fusion has the potential to play a major role in our clean energy future. I have been laser-focused on this effort for decades. I am incredibly encouraged by the rapid growth we are now seeing in the private sector for fusion, obviously including what’s been going on right here in the Bay Area. This emerging industry is already producing major technical accomplishments as part of our overall national effort. I applaud the Inertia team for taking this leap to turn your major successes into a technology that could truly transform the world,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, Ranking Member of the Science Committee.

"As an engineer who spent decades building clean energy technologies before entering politics, I have long known that fusion's moment would come––and Inertia's new headquarters is proof that we are on our way. I have been proud to be a leader of California's fusion energy agenda in Sacramento, advancing legislation to attract and retain fusion companies in the Golden State,” said Sen. Jerry McNerney. D-Pleasanton, author of SB 925, the California Fusion Energy Roadmap. “There is no better place for this future to take root than in Livermore, where the jobs, supply chains, and manufacturing capabilities being built through Inertia's work will help power California's innovation economy for decades to come.”

Learn more and watch footage from today's event at www.inertia.com.

About Inertia Enterprises

Inertia is the commercial fusion energy company. We lead laser-indirect-drive fusion, the only fusion approach based on proven physics. To create a world with limitless clean energy, we’re building big. The most energetic laser system ever created for fusion energy. Mass-manufactured targets for affordable fusion fuel. And power plants that can deliver fusion energy at grid-scale. Our team has the business, manufacturing, and physics expertise to make it all possible and create star power for life on Earth.

Contact

press@inertia.com