Raw Garden Launches Solventless Live Rosin Joints

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raw Garden , California’s leader in clean cannabis for over a decade, today announces the launch of its first-ever Solventless Live Rosin Joints , available at licensed retailers statewide beginning today.

The new product expands Raw Garden's solventless lineup beyond concentrates and introduces a novel infusion process designed to solve the most common consumer frustrations with infused pre-rolls : uneven burns and inconsistent flavor throughout the smoking experience.





For most infused pre-rolls, concentrated pockets of extract create uneven combustion and shifts in flavor or potency as the joint burns. To address this, Raw Garden developed an in-house application technique that distributes the rosin evenly throughout the joint. Each joint combines the company’s single-source whole flower with hand-selected Live Rosin. The result is a more consistent burn, flavor profile, and potency from start to finish.

“One of the biggest challenges with rosin-infused joints is getting them to burn evenly from start to finish,” said Mickey Esdaile, Vice President of Manufacturing at Raw Garden. “We developed a unique technique that distributes Live Rosin throughout the entire joint, creating a smoother smoke with consistent flavor and potency all the way through. Because we’re using our own flower and solventless rosin, we’re able to preserve the rich terpene profile that Raw Garden is known for while delivering a more reliable smoke.”

Product Details

Live Rosin Infused Joint 5-Pack: Five 0.5g hand-rolled joints (2.5g total).

Five 0.5g hand-rolled joints (2.5g total). Live Rosin Infused Joint Single: Single 1g cone-rolled joint.

Single 1g cone-rolled joint. Potency: 26%–35% THC

26%–35% THC Inputs: Sun-grown, single-source whole flower (never trim, never kief); hand-selected Live Rosin Extract; fresh-frozen at harvest to lock in full-spectrum flavor and cannabinoids

Sun-grown, single-source whole flower (never trim, never kief); hand-selected Live Rosin Extract; fresh-frozen at harvest to lock in full-spectrum flavor and cannabinoids Process: The Live Rosin is made using only ice, water, heat, and pressure. Cannabis is fresh-frozen at harvest to preserve naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes before processing. The finished joints contain whole flower, never trim or kief, paired with hand-selected Live Rosin.

The Live Rosin is made using only ice, water, heat, and pressure. Cannabis is fresh-frozen at harvest to preserve naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes before processing. The finished joints contain whole flower, never trim or kief, paired with hand-selected Live Rosin. Certifications: Clean Green Certified ®, ECCO Certified , Envirocann Certified

®, , Launch Strains: Ze Chem, Italian Soda, Oasis Rainbows, Sweet Gravy, Hashburger, Wedding Cake

Ze Chem, Italian Soda, Oasis Rainbows, Sweet Gravy, Hashburger, Wedding Cake Availability: Licensed cannabis retailers throughout California beginning July 10, 2026

Licensed cannabis retailers throughout California beginning July 10, 2026 Learn more: Solventless Live Rosin Joints





About Raw Garden’s Solventless Collection

Raw Garden's Solventless Collection is crafted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure, preserving the plant's natural cannabinoid and terpene profile without the use of chemical solvents. The introduction of Solventless Live Rosin Joints marks the company’s first solventless product in the pre-roll category, joining the brand's existing solventless concentrates and other extract offerings.

About Raw Garden

Raw Garden has been the leading producer of clean cannabis in California for over fifteen years. Raw Garden products are made from 100% single-source Cannabis flower – no additives, harsh chemicals, or artificial flavors - grown outdoors in sunny Central California. The company uses Clean Green Certified® farming techniques and ECCO-certified practices and upholds the highest standards of transparency, with all lab results freely available at www.rawgarden.farm.

In 2024, Raw Garden became a co-founding member of ECCO, an independent organization that provides third-party testing and certification for compliance with safety, quality, and environmental standards. By earning ECCO certification, brands and retailers demonstrate their commitment to consumer safety, product excellence, and environmental responsibility. Since 2015, Raw Garden has been Clean Green Certified, the world’s leading cannabis certification. Since cannabis isn’t federally recognized as an agricultural crop, this certification is the closest equivalent to organic standards.

Shop nearby on our website, and stay connected with Raw Garden on social media:

LinkedIn: Raw Garden

Facebook: rawgarden.farm

Instagram: @rawgarden

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ec2af1d-e4ca-43d9-8d83-09a02c3110be