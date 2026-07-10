Goosehead Insurance, Inc. Named to Selling Power Magazine’s 60 Best Companies to Sell For 2026 List

WESTLAKE, Texas, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing, independent personal lines insurance agency, today announced its inclusion on Selling Power’s 60 Best Companies to Sell For 2026 list. The recognized companies are setting the standard for what high-performing sales teams need to thrive in today’s competitive marketplace. They have distinguished themselves by building sales organizations that are both technologically advanced and deeply human.

Personal lines insurance is a massive, underserved, highly fragmented market with significant growth opportunity. As part of its growth strategy, Goosehead is expanding its corporate sales team and geographic footprint to more directly serve highly strategic locations that meet the needs of its clients and carrier partners. These new locations will drive revenue growth in its corporate sales channel and provide career advancement opportunities for its teammates.

“Over more than 20 years we’ve built a sales culture rooted in the client experience,” said Mark Jones, Jr., President & Chief Operating Officer at Goosehead Insurance. “We foster a high-energy, competitive environment that rewards grit, consistency, and results, while empowering agents to solve pain points for our clients and deliver on our value proposition.”

Goosehead provides:

A fully paid licensing and training program

Several career path options nationwide, including business ownership

Unlimited sales territories across the continental U.S.

A product to sell with built-in demand

Base salary + path to residual income

Back-office customer service support

Unparalleled technology to empower agents and simplify the client experience





High-performing corporate sales agents have the opportunity to rapidly expand their leadership skills by leading one of Goosehead’s corporate offices in key growth markets. Since 2024, Goosehead has opened corporate sales offices in Tempe, Ariz.; Nashville; Tenn.; Arlington, Va.; Minneapolis; Seattle; and Indianapolis.

Goosehead’s corporate sales network is also an incubator for high-performing Goosehead franchise owners. Corporate sellers can choose a career path to become a Goosehead franchise agency owner in any part of the U.S., providing a clear pathway to a seven-figure income.

“Goosehead earned its place among the 60 Best Companies to Sell For in 2026 by creating a sales culture where competition and collaboration thrive, and shared best practices elevate everyone,” said Gerhard Gschwandtner, Publisher and Founder of Selling Power. “They’re continuously investing in smarter tools, data-driven processes, continuous training, and strong coaching cultures that help sellers create value at every stage of the client journey. Together, they celebrate victories, raise the standard daily, and hold one another accountable to excellence.”

Selling Power’s research team utilizes a comprehensive proprietary application process where they gather data across five key areas:

Company Overview

Compensation and Benefits

Hiring, Sales Training & Sales Enablement

Commitment to fostering Diversity and Inclusion

AI incorporation into improving sales processes and supporting sales teams





More than 260 companies were analyzed in each of the categories above to determine the final list. The methodology is the product of years of research that Selling Power continues to revise and refine each year. The companies included are a mix of sizes ranging from small to enterprise.

To explore a sales career with Goosehead, visit www.goosehead.com/careers

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. They have also created The Sales 4.0® AI Deep Insight, the perfect pathway to achieving personal professional growth and organizational revenue optimization.

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services through corporate and franchise locations throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 200 insurance companies that underwrite personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit goosehead.com or goosehead.com/become-a-franchisee

Contacts

Investor Contacts:

Maddie Middleton

Goosehead Insurance - Senior Director of Investor Relations

Email: madeline.middleton@goosehead.com; IR@goosehead.com

PR Contact: Mission North for Goosehead Insurance

Email: goosehead@missionnorth.com; PR@goosehead.com