Boots ‘N Beats and Weber Ranch Vodka Partner to Bring Unique Twist of Country-EDM and Vodka Nationwide

MUENSTER, TX, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weber Ranch Vodka, the first and only vodka made exclusively from 100% Blue Weber Agave, has joined forces with Boots ‘N Beats, a live music experience at the intersection of Country and EDM. The concert series is selling out venues coast to coast by reimagining the rules of live entertainment, and Weber Ranch Vodka will keep the party going across the country, serving special cocktails crafted exclusively for these high-energy events.

Boots ‘N Beats has quickly grown into a 150-plus show touring series, selling over 60,000 tickets across more than 50 cities. The series has tapped into a generation fully fluent in both country culture and EDM vibes, creating a live-music experience unlike any other. Boots 'N Beats opens with a live acoustic act playing country favorites that gets the whole room singing. The acoustic act is followed by a DJ turning the night into a dance party with Country-EDM mashups.

“Weber Ranch recently activated at a Boots 'N Beats event in Miami, serving exclusive cocktails and giving away limited-edition merchandise. The partnership felt so natural: we immediately knew we'd found our crowd and that the crowd found their new favorite drink. Our agave-based vodka is clean and naturally smooth, with a unique flavor that elevates the mixed drinks and cocktails that are most popular at these all-night dance parties," says Katie Kirkpatrick, SVP of Marketing at Weber Ranch Vodka.

“Partnering with Weber Ranch at our show in Miami was exhilarating. As soon as they stepped foot in the venue, the show truly came alive. The crowd couldn’t get enough of the vodka and cowgirl interactions. This is just the beginning; we can’t wait to continue collaborating together in more cities this year,” says Ryan Sterne, Found of Boots ‘N Beats.

Boots ‘N Beats and Weber Ranch will bring the ultimate concert series to these six cities in 2026:

Founded by the team that helped build Patrón Tequila into a global icon, Weber Ranch Vodka has an extraordinarily smooth and clean taste. Weber Ranch Vodka is made from just two ingredients: hand-picked Blue Weber Agave, the noble plant behind great tequila, and water. It is the only verified additive free vodka and naturally 100% gluten and carb free.

For the latest on Boots ‘N Beats tour dates and the Weber Ranch Vodka partnership, visit bootsnbeats.com and follow @bootsnbeatsofficial on Instagram. For more information on Weber Ranch Vodka, including cocktail recipes and where to purchase, visit weberranch.com and follow @weberranchvodka on Instagram.

About Weber Ranch 1902 Vodka / Round 2 Spirits

Weber Ranch 1902 Vodka is owned and created by Round 2 Spirits, LLC, a Texas-based venture focused on developing innovative, disruptive, and iconic new spirits brands. Crafted exclusively from 100% Blue Weber Agave — hand-harvested in Jalisco, Mexico, then further distilled and bottled at the Weber Ranch Distillery in Muenster, Texas — Weber Ranch 1902 is naturally gluten-, carb-, and additive-free, and delivers a smooth, clean flavor profile unlike any other vodka on the market. Round 2 Spirits was founded by five veterans who previously built Patrón Tequila into one of the most successful spirits brands in history, including John Paul DeJoria, Ed Brown, Lee Applbaum, Brad Vassar, and Dave Wilson. Master distiller Antonio Rodriguez, former production director at Patrón Tequila, oversees the craft. Weber Ranch 1902 Vodka is available nationally in 750ml, 1L, and 1.75L bottles. For more information, visit weberranch.com or round2spirits.com.

About Boots ‘N Beats

Boots ‘N Beats is a live music experience at the intersection of Country and EDM. The Show opens with an acoustic set of our favorite Country covers, followed by a headlining DJ who blends Country tracks with EDM drops. Boots ‘N Beats creates a night that feels familiar but with a fresh, new concept

“We started Boots ‘N Beats to bring people together across genres: Country fans, EDM fans and everyone in between. It’s about connecting two worlds, creating singalongs, and dance floors that cross boundaries of age, gender and background. The concert series highlights our favorite parts of live entertainment, live elements with dance music, and we’re so grateful that fans are loving it,” says Ryan Sterne, Founder of Boots ‘N Beats.

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