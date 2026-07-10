BRCB Investors Have Rights – If You Lost Money Investing in Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Recovering Your Losses

SAN DIEGO, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRCB) securities in connection with the Company's September 2025 initial public offering ("IPO") and/or between September 12, 2025 and May 12, 2026. Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. owns and operates a chain of drive-through coffee bars.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What is the class period? September 12, 2025 - May 12, 2026

What are the allegations?

Shareholders allege that Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. misled investors regarding its growth prospects and financial performance. According to the complaint, Black Rock Coffee filed its prospectus on Form 424B4 with the SEC, which forms part of the Registration Statement. In the IPO, the Company sold 16,911,764 shares of Class A common stock at a price of $20.00 per share.

The complaint alleges that during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Black Rock Coffee’s new store openings were leading to a cannibalization of its existing services and revenue; (2) Black Rock Coffee overstated the manner in which its expansion strategy was tailored to avoid “sales transfer”; and (3) as a result of “sales transfer,” the Company’s financial results were materially impacted.

Plaintiff alleges that on May 12, 2026, after the market closed, Black Rock Coffee released its first quarter 2026 financial results, revealing a same store growth rate of 5.2%, a four-point decline year-over-year compared to a 9.2% rate in same quarter the prior year. The Company further reported revenue of $55.45 million, missing consensus estimates. On this news, Black Rock Coffee’s stock price fell $3.32, or 30.3%, to close at $7.65 per share on May 13, 2026.

What can shareholders do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers with the court by August 17, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com



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