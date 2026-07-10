Regulatory announcement no 17: Major shareholder announcement

InstallatørGruppen A/S (“InstallatørGruppen” or the “Company") hereby announces that it has received the following notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act regarding the direct and indirect holding of shares in the Company by FSN Capital GP VI Limited (FSN Capital GP VI Limited"), acting for itself and in its capacity as general partner or portfolio manager (as applicable) for and on behalf of each of FSN Capital VI L.P., FSN Capital VI Invest L.P. and FSN Capital VI Lux SCSp and on behalf of Absalon Holdings Limited, an entity controlled by FSN Capital GP VI Limited acting in its capacity as general partner of FSN Capital VI L.P and FSN Capital VI Invest L.P.

As per 10 July 2026 FSN Capital GP VI Limited acting for itself and in its capacity as general partner or portfolio manager (as applicable) for and on behalf of each of FSN Capital VI L.P., FSN Capital VI Invest L.P. and FSN Capital VI Lux SCSp has sold all of its shares in Installatørgruppen consisting of 148,099,984 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 to Absalon Holdings Limited, an entity controlled by FSN Capital GP VI Limited, acting in its capacity as general partner of FSN Capital VI L.P and FSN Capital VI Invest L.P.

Following completion and settlement of the above transaction, FSN Capital GP VI Limited acting in its capacity as general partner of FSN Capital VI L.P and FSN Capital VI Invest L.P will indirectly hold 148,099,984 shares in in InstallatørGruppen through Absalon Holdings Limited, corresponding to 49,3% of the Company’s total share capital and voting rights, and Absalon Holdings Limited will hold 148,099,984 shares directly in InstallatørGruppen, corresponding to 49,3% of the Company’s total share capital and voting rights.

As part of the transaction Absalon Holdings Limited has entered into the existing lock-up arrangement for FSN Capital GP VI Limited of 180 days calculated from 11 June 2026 being the date of admission of the Company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

FSN Capital GP VI Limited is a limited liability company organised under the laws of Jersey with registered address at IFC 6, The Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey, JE4 0QH, and is acting for itself and in its capacity as general partner or portfolio manager (as applicable) for and on behalf of each of FSN Capital VI L.P., FSN Capital VI Invest L.P., which are limited partnerships organised under the laws of Jersey with registered address at IFC 6, The Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey, JE4 0QH, and FSN Capital VI Lux SCSp., which is a limited partnership organised under the laws of Luxembourg with registered address at 8, rue Lou Hemmer, L 1748 Senningerberg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Absalon Holdings Limited is indirectly controlled by FSN Capital GP VI Limited, acting in its capacity as general partner of FSN Capital VI L.P and FSN Capital VI Invest L. P, and is a limited liability company organised under the laws of Jersey with registered address at IFC 6, The Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey, JE4 0QH.

Contact details

Head of Communications

Morten Reedtz Kjellev

+45 2921 6999

mk@i-g.dk

Head of Investor Relations

Maximillian Hjorth Beste

+45 2899 2846

mhb@i-g.dk

About InstallatørGruppen

InstallatørGruppen is a leading provider of multi-disciplinary technical installation services in Denmark and Switzerland. The Group comprises independent companies with a strong local presence and in-depth technical expertise. The companies within the Group offer solutions in the fields of plumbing, heating, ventilation/air conditioning, refrigeration and electrical systems, as well as in selected specialist areas such as sprinkler systems, energy optimisation, building automation, fibre-optic infrastructure and solar panel installations. The Group’s aim is to be a preferred partner for its customers in implementing the energy transition.

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