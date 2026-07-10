Regulatory announcement no 18: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and their closely associated persons in InstallatørGruppen's shares

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and their closely associated persons in InstallatørGruppen's shares

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014, as amended, article 19, InstallatørGruppen A/S (“InstallatørGruppen”) hereby notifies receipt of information of transactions made by the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities in InstallatørGruppen and their closely associated persons in InstallatørGruppen’s shares:

FSN Capital GP VI Limited, acting for itself and in its capacity as general partner or portfolio manager (as applicable) for and on behalf of each of FSN Capital VI L.P., FSN Capital VI Invest L.P. and FSN Capital VI Lux SCSp (legal person closely associated to board members, Christian Erik Bering Jelsbech and Eskil Gundersen Koffeld)

Absalon Holdings Limited (legal person closely associated to board members, Christian Erik Bering Jelsbech and Eskil Gundersen Koffeld)

Reference is made to company announcement no. 17 – 2026 dated 10 July 2026 related to the receipt of a major shareholder notification by FSN Capital GP VI Limited acting for itself and in its capacity as general partner or portfolio manager (as applicable) for and on behalf of each of FSN Capital VI L.P., FSN Capital VI Invest L.P. and FSN Capital VI Lux SCSp, and on behalf of Absalon Holdings Limited, an entity controlled by FSN Capital GP VI Limited, acting in its capacity as general partner of FSN Capital VI L.P and FSN Capital VI Invest L.P.

Please see the attached notifications for further details.

Contact details

Head of Communications

Morten Reedtz Kjellev

+45 2921 6999

mk@i-g.dk

Head of Investor Relations

Maximillian Hjorth Beste

+45 2899 2846

mhb@i-g.dk

About InstallatørGruppen

InstallatørGruppen is a leading provider of multi-disciplinary technical installation services in Denmark and Switzerland. The Group comprises independent companies with a strong local presence and in-depth technical expertise. The companies within the Group offer solutions in the fields of plumbing, heating, ventilation/air conditioning, refrigeration and electrical systems, as well as in selected specialist areas such as sprinkler systems, energy optimisation, building automation, fibre-optic infrastructure and solar panel installations. The Group’s aim is to be a preferred partner for its customers in implementing the energy transition.

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