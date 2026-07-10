Vera Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BRISBANE, Calif., July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA) today announced that, on July 6, 2026, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors (Compensation Committee) of Vera Therapeutics granted inducement awards consisting of non-qualified stock options to purchase 32,100 shares of Class A common stock and restricted stock units (RSUs) underlying 16,050 shares of Class A common stock to eight (8) new employees under the Vera Therapeutics, Inc. 2024 Inducement Plan (Inducement Plan). The Compensation Committee approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees’ employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each stock option granted on July 6, 2026 has an exercise price per share equal to $40.13, Vera Therapeutics’ closing trading price on July 6, 2026. Each stock option will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the new employee’s continued service relationship with Vera Therapeutics through the applicable vesting dates. Each of the RSU awards will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on each anniversary of August 20, subject to the new employee’s continued service relationship with Vera Therapeutics through the applicable vesting dates. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the pursuit of truth in science to transform medicine in autoimmune disease, starting with the kidney. Vera Therapeutics’ flagship commercial product is TRUTAKNATM (atacicept-vymj), a B-cell activating factor (BAFF) and A proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) inhibitor. Vera Therapeutics is evaluating multiple diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies through inhibition of BAFF and APRIL may prove clinically meaningful. Vera Therapeutics was founded in 2016 and is based in Brisbane, California. To learn more, visit www.veratx.com.



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Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors 212-915-2569

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com