PROMPERÚ: The World's Biggest Culinary Celebration is Coming to Peru

Lima, Peru, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Lima will host The World's 50 Best Restaurants on November 4 for the first time, marking the event’s first-ever edition in South America.

Peru will make culinary history in November 2026 when Lima hosts The World's 50 Best Restaurants for the first time. It will also mark the first time the prestigious awards ceremony is held in South America, bringing together the global restaurant community in one of the world's most exciting food capitals.

The announcement comes at a defining moment for Peruvian gastronomy. In 2025, Maido was named The World's Best Restaurant, becoming the second Peruvian restaurant to earn the top spot after Central, which received the same distinction in 2023.

The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2026 will feature a week-long program of events, including #50BestTalks, collaborative 50 Best Signature Sessions dinners, the celebrated Chefs' Feast, and the awards ceremony itself. International guests will also have the opportunity to experience Peru's diverse culinary regions through specially curated gastronomic experiences.

For travelers, the event offers yet another compelling reason to visit Peru. Beyond its award-winning restaurants, the country offers an extraordinary range of culinary experiences: guided market tours, cooking classes, visiting traditional picanterías, immersive food tours, and regional cuisines that celebrate the flavors of the Coast, the Andes and the Amazon.

Peru's culinary appeal continues to grow

Food has become one of the strongest motivations for international visitors to travel to Peru. According to PROMPERÚ, gastronomy ranks among the top reasons leisure travelers choose the country, particularly among Millennials and Generation X.

Visitors consistently describe Peruvian cuisine as authentic, diverse, and innovative, praising its unique native ingredients, exceptional biodiversity, and the creativity with which traditional flavors are reimagined by chefs across the country.

About PROMPERÚ

Peru Export and Tourism Promotion Board (PROMPERÚ). We are the government agency in charge of the development and implementation of global strategies to position Peru via the promotion of its image, tourist destinations, added value exports, and investments.





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