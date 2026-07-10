Fred Cunningham of Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa Named Among Florida's Top 5 Personal Injury Plaintiff Super Lawyers

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is proud to announce founding partner and shareholder Fred A. Cunningham has been named one of Florida's Top 5 Super Lawyers in the Personal Injury Plaintiff category. In addition to this prestigious distinction, Cunningham was also recognized among the Florida Super Lawyers Top 100 and the Miami Super Lawyers Top 100 for 2026.

The recognition places Cunningham among the most accomplished plaintiff trial lawyers in the state and reflects a career spanning decades of advocacy on behalf of individuals and families facing some of life's most difficult moments.

While the honor recognizes Cunningham's individual achievements, he says it also reflects the strength of the firm he has helped build.

"I am deeply honored by this recognition, but no lawyer achieves something like this alone," Cunningham said. "Every result we've been able to achieve has been the product of an exceptional team that shares the same commitment to preparation, integrity, and fighting for our clients. I'm proud to practice alongside some of the finest trial lawyers anywhere, and this recognition belongs to all of us."

The firm also celebrated another significant milestone, with two of its attorneys earning places among the Florida Super Lawyers Top 100 for the 7th straight year, underscoring the depth of talent within the boutique litigation firm.

"At Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa, we've always believed that great outcomes are built through collaboration," founding partner and shareholder Sean C. Domnick added. "We challenge one another, support one another, and work relentlessly for the people who place their trust in us. Having two attorneys recognized among Florida's Top 100 is something our entire firm is proud of because it reflects the culture we've built together."

Known throughout Florida and across the country for handling complex catastrophic injury, wrongful death, product liability, medical malpractice, trucking, and mass tort litigation, Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa has earned a reputation for taking on challenging cases and delivering exceptional results for clients.

The firm's continued recognition by Super Lawyers reflects not only outstanding legal ability but an unwavering dedication to client service, meticulous preparation, and excellence in the courtroom.

About Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a leading Florida law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of mass torts, medical malpractice and corporate negligence. With a track record of holding powerful institutions accountable, the firm fights for justice on behalf of individuals and families affected by preventable harm.

Press Contact:

Natasha Diemer

Chief Strategy Officer (CSO)

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Phone: (561) 516-5168

Email: Natasha@pbglaw.com