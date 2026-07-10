Gray Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

ATLANTA, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media, Inc. announced today that the company is currently scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences:

August 18-19, 2026: Seaport 15th Annual Summer Investor Conference (Virtual)

September 17, 2026: Benchmark 13th Annual TMT One-on-One Conference (NYC)

September 28-29, 2026: Deutsche Bank 34th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference (Scottsdale, AZ)

December 1-2, 2025: BofA 2026 Leveraged Finance Conference (Boca Raton, FL)

Please contact your respective brokerage firm sales representative to register for the conference and request meetings with Gray management.

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 117 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest-rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 116 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 46 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com.

Gray Contact:

Alan Gould, Vice President, Investor Relations, 404-266-8333



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