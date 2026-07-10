SoliVana Wellness Lab Celebrates 3 years in Redwood City as the Bay Area's First Dedicated Nervous System Recovery Center

Redwood City, CA, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoliVana Wellness Lab, the Bay Area's only recovery center purpose-built for stress, burnout, and anxiety relief in high-performing professionals, has celebrated 3 years since their opening at 1922 El Camino Real in Redwood City, California.

Fire and Ice service or infrared sauna and cold plunge

Unlike day spas or general wellness studios, SoliVana was engineered from the ground up around nervous system science. The center offers 16 evidence-aligned therapies across 9 fully private rooms — including Float Therapy, Fire & Ice Contrast Therapy, PEMF, Red Light Therapy, NeuroVIZR Brain Reset, Infrared Sauna, Halotherapy, Pressotherapy, Bowen Therapy, and Energy Healing — each selected for its documented effect on the parasympathetic nervous system, cortisol regulation, and recovery from accumulated physiological stress.

"Silicon Valley has built the most productive workforce in the world," said Natasha Berness, Co-Founder and CEO of SoliVana Wellness Lab. "It has also created a population of professionals carrying decades of biological debt. The tools to recover from that exist. They just weren't in one place, at the quality level this market demands. That's what SoliVana is."

Co-Founder and CMO Anna Berness brings deep expertise in brand, marketing, and client experience to the center. Together, the founders drew on Natasha's 25 years in enterprise transformation — spanning Big 4 management consultancies and Silicon Valley's most recognized names — to design a center that operates with the discipline of a performance organization, not the softness of a spa.

SoliVana has served more than 500 clients since opening, earning a 5.0-star rating across more than 300 verified reviews. Corporate programs are now available for Peninsula and South Bay technology companies seeking structured recovery and resilience protocols for their teams.

"We built SoliVana because I crashed," Natasha Berness added. "Twenty-five years of operating at that pace left me searching for real recovery — not relaxation, but physiological reset. When I couldn't find it, I built it. The demand tells us we were not alone."

SoliVana Wellness Lab is located at 1922 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA 94063. Sessions are available by appointment at www.solivanalab.com. Corporate inquiry: (650) 564-4325.

Halotherapy Salt Room service

About SoliVana Wellness Lab

SoliVana is Silicon Valley’s premier wellness and longevity center, offering personalized, science-backed protocols designed for high-performing individuals. Founded by Natasha Berness, SoliVana integrates cutting-edge longevity diagnostics, precision medicine, and evidence-based therapies to help clients optimize their health, enhance performance, and extend their healthspan. Serving executives, founders, and leaders who demand measurable results, SoliVana combines world-class expertise with state-of-the-art technology to redefine what’s possible in human optimization. For more information, visit SoliVanalab.com.

Press Inquiries

Natasha Berness

info [at] solivanaspa.com

https://www.solivana.com