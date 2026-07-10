Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Second Quarter Ended May 31, 2026

 | Source: Goodfellow Inc. Goodfellow Inc.

DELSON, Quebec, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2026.

For the three months ended May 31, 2026, Goodfellow reported net earnings of $2.1 million or $0.25 per share compared to net earnings of $2.5 million or $0.29 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $142.7 million compared to $152.9 million last year.

For the six months ended May 31, 2026, the Company reported a net loss of $1.1 million or $(0.13) per share compared to net earnings of $0.2 million or $0.02 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $251.4 million compared to $264.1 million last year.

At the midpoint of fiscal 2026, Goodfellow continued to operate in a complex environment characterized by persistent macroeconomic uncertainty, difficult housing market conditions, softer consumer demand and pricing volatility. Customers maintained a disciplined approach to purchasing and inventory management, contributing to a slower start to the building season, while regional differences in construction activity resulted in uneven market conditions across the Company's operating network. Performance for the first half of the year reflects these ongoing challenges. Goodfellow remains well positioned for future growth through its strong balance sheet, diversified product offering and continued focus on delivering exceptional customer service as market conditions improve.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. With a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada and in the Northeastern U.S., Goodfellow effectively serves commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.

     
GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
For the three and six months ended May 31, 2026 and 2025
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
     
 For the three months endedFor the six months ended
 May 31
2026

May 31
2025
(Restated)1		May 31
2026

May 31
2025
(Restated)1
 $$$$
     
Sales142,686152,940251,415264,120
Expenses    
Cost of goods sold114,685126,265204,920217,965
Selling, administrative and general expenses23,93322,04745,94043,879
Net financial costs1,2181,2122,0551,998
 139,836149,524252,915263,842
     
Earnings (loss) before income taxes2,8503,416(1,500)278
     
Income taxes798956(420)78
     
Total comprehensive income (loss)2,0522,460(1,080)200
     
Net earnings (loss)    
-per share –Basic0.250.29(0.13)0.02
-per share –Diluted0.250.29(0.13)0.02
     

1 In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company corrected an error in presentation for certain production-related expenses that were recognized as selling, administrative and general expenses instead of cost of goods sold (with no impact to any associated subtotals or totals). The comparative financial information for the second quarter 2025 has been restated for this presentation adjustment. The impact was a decrease to selling, administrative and general expenses for the three months ended May 31, 2025 of $6,074 and for the six months ended May 31, 2025 of $12,061, with a corresponding increase to cost of goods sold. This presentation adjustment has no impact on earnings before income taxes or net earnings. The presentation adjustment also had no impact on the consolidated statement of financial position, statement of cash flows and statement of changes in Shareholders’ Equity.

    
GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
 As atAs atAs at
 May 31
2026		November 30
2025		May 31
2025
 $$$
Assets   
Current Assets   
Cash4,1673,7673,379
Trade and other receivables89,29155,47196,247
Income taxes receivable2,5901,3606,566
Inventories165,363144,484151,384
Prepaid expenses5,3303,1683,059
Total Current Assets266,741208,250260,635
    
Non-Current Assets   
Property, plant and equipment42,96042,62542,844
Intangible assets183381615
Right-of-use assets18,11819,30421,368
Defined benefit plan asset21,33021,73921,554
Deferred income taxes744744-
Other assets1,9191,8751,894
Total Non-Current Assets85,25486,66888,275
Total Assets351,995294,918348,910
    
Liabilities   
Current Liabilities   
Bank indebtedness69,80517,56457,217
Trade and other payables51,20542,62956,222
Provision602624788
Current portion of lease liabilities6,3496,4856,297
Total Current Liabilities127,96167,302120,824
    
Non-Current Liabilities   
Lease liabilities13,58814,55116,319
Deferred income taxes5,4365,4368,303
Total Non-Current Liabilities19,02419,98724,622
Total Liabilities146,98587,289145,446
    
Shareholders’ Equity   
Share capital9,1409,1849,234
Retained earnings195,870198,445194,230
 205,010207,629203,464
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity351,995294,918348,910


GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three and six months ended May 31, 2026 and 2025
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
 For the three months endedFor the six months ended
 May 31
2026		May 31
2025		May 31
2026		May 31
2025
 $$$$
Operating Activities    
Net earnings (loss)2,0522,460(1,080)200
Adjustments for:    
Depreciation and amortization of:    
Property, plant and equipment1,2321,2872,4452,549
Intangible assets152146302291
Right-of-use assets1,5021,5152,9913,010
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment-(3)(10)(9)
Provision(23)(30)(22)(142)
Income taxes798956(420)78
Interest expense671593992832
Interest on lease liabilities337365667706
Funding in excess of pension plan expense210193409371
Share-based compensation47-364-
Other22(123)(31)(181)
 7,0007,3596,6077,705
     
Changes in non-cash working capital items(26,110)(17,072)(48,317)(51,634)
Interest paid(1,134)(923)(1,806)(1,468)
Income taxes paid(31)(9)(810)(10)
 (27,275)(18,004)(50,933)(53,112)
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities(20,275)(10,645)(44,326)(45,407)
     
Financing Activities    
Net increase (decrease) in bank loans-(2,000)2,0002,000
Net increase in CORRA loans25,00031,00048,00055,000
Payment of lease liabilities(1,465)(1,384)(2,945)(2,819)
Redemption of shares(295)(403)(474)(839)
Dividends paid(1,249)(2,105)(1,249)(2,105)
Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities21,99125,10845,33251,237
     
Investing Activities    
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment(1,974)(579)(2,780)(1,510)
Acquisition of intangible assets(26)(10)(104)(10)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment-3109
Other assets17(567)27(558)
Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities(1,983)(1,153)(2,847)(2,069)
     
Net (decrease) increase in cash(267)13,310(1,841)3,761
Cash (bank indebtedness), beginning of period1,629(10,148)3,203(599)
Cash (bank indebtedness), end of period1,3623,1621,3623,162
     
Cash position is comprised of:    
Cash4,1673,3794,1673,379
Bank overdraft(2,805)(217)(2,805)(217)


GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity
For the six months ended May 31, 2026 and 2025
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
    
 Share
Capital		Retained
Earnings		Total
 $   $$
    
Balance as at November 30, 20249,309196,899206,208
    
Net earnings-200200
    
Total comprehensive income-200200
    
Dividend-(2,105)(2,105)
Redemption of Shares(75)(764)(839)
    
Balance as at May 31, 20259,234194,230203,464
    
    
Balance as at November 30, 20259,184198,445207,629
    
Net loss-(1,080)(1,080)
    
Total comprehensive loss-(1,080)(1,080)
    
Dividend-(1,249)(1,249)
Share-Based compensation-184184
Redemption of Shares(44)(430)(474)
    
Balance as at May 31, 20269,140195,870205,010


From:Goodfellow Inc.
Patrick Goodfellow
President and CEO
T: 450 635-6511    
F: 450 635-3730
info@goodfellowinc.com
  

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