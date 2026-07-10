Picton Mahoney Asset Management Appoints New Sub-Advisor for PICTON Market Neutral Equity Alternative Fund and PICTON Multi-Strategy Alpha Alternative Fund

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TORONTO, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picton Mahoney Asset Management (“PICTON Investments”) today announced that SMA Capital LLC (“SMA Capital”) has been appointed as sub-advisor for the PICTON Market Neutral Equity Alternative Fund and the PICTON Multi-Strategy Alpha Alternative Fund (collectively, the “Funds”), effective July 10, 2026.

SMA Capital is an alternative asset management firm that operates a platform of single-manager hedge fund strategies. Established in January 2025, the firm manages a suite of specialized long/short equity strategies across a range of sectors and geographies, including Industrials, Consumer, Asia Technology, Capital Markets, Healthcare and Latin American Equities. SMA Capital manages investment strategies for institutional investors, family offices and other sophisticated investors, and its platform is designed to support independent portfolio managers operating distinct strategy-specific mandates while benefiting from centralized infrastructure, risk management, compliance and operational support.

The appointment of SMA Capital does not result in any change to the investment objectives or investment strategies of the Funds. PICTON Investments continues to act as manager and portfolio advisor of the Funds.

To learn more about PICTON Investments’ full suite of funds, visit www.pictoninvestments.com.

About Picton Investments

PICTON Investments is a Canadian investment firm with $18.6 billion in assets under management (as at May 31, 2026), recognized for pioneering alternative investment strategies that challenge traditional thinking. Since 2004, we have been helping advisors and investors rethink portfolio construction – moving away from traditional models toward more resilient, diversified solutions. Leveraging deep expertise in quantitative research, fundamental analysis, and authentic hedging strategies, we champion a modern approach designed to deliver more consistent, risk-adjusted returns. Our philosophy is to "Build from the Bear Up," embracing a bear mindset of resiliency, adaptability, and strength to provide Canadians with greater certainty.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Alternative mutual funds can only be purchased through a registered dealer and are available only in those jurisdictions where they may be lawfully offered for sale.

For further information:

Leisha Roche, Chief Marketing Officer, PICTON Investments

Tel: (416) 955-4108

Email: invest@pictoninvestments.com

Website: www.pictoninvestments.com