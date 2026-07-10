Canadian Red Cross opens appeal to support people impacted by flooding in Manitoba

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross has launched the 2026 Manitoba Floods Appeal to provide support for those impacted by flooding in Manitoba.

Donations to the Canadian Red Cross will be used to provide assistance to those impacted by the flooding in Manitoba with immediate and ongoing relief, recovery, and resilience efforts in response to the floods, as well as community preparedness and risk reduction for future all-hazard disaster events within Manitoba. Funds will also be used to support mobilization of response and community partners.

People in Canada wishing to make a donation to the 2026 Manitoba Floods Appeal can do so online at redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

@redcrosscanada.bsky.social | facebook.com/CanadianRedCross | redcross.ca/blog

Red Cross donor inquiries: WeCare@redcross.ca or 1-800-418-1111

ABOUT THE CANADIAN RED CROSS

Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 191 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need and supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

MEDIA CONTACTS

English Media: 1-877-599-9602 media@redcross.ca

French Media: 1-888-418-9111 communication@croixrouge.ca