Holtec Nuclear Corporation Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

CAMDEN, N.J., July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holtec Nuclear Corporation (“Holtec” or the “Company”) today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. Holtec intends to list its Class A common stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market and Nasdaq Texas, under the symbol “HNUC.”

J.P. Morgan, Guggenheim Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup, and BofA Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Morgan Stanley, Cantor, BMO Capital Markets, and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The proposed offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 800-831-9146; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Holtec Nuclear Corporation

Holtec is a U.S.-headquartered, multinational technology company focused on clean energy, with its principal business centered on nuclear power generation and an expanding presence in adjacent clean energy generation solutions and long-duration energy storage. The Company is the owner/developer of the SMR-300 advanced small modular reactor featuring passive safety systems, and currently expects the first two units to be deployed at the Company-owned Palisades site in Michigan. Holtec is also refurbishing the Palisades nuclear power plant, which would be the first commercial nuclear reactor in the United States to be repowered after permanent shutdown. Holtec is the NRC-authorized Operator for the Palisades plant.

The Company’s business profile is distinguished by the ownership of nearly 220 granted patents, a substantial portfolio of proprietary technologies and trade secrets, three large U.S.-based manufacturing facilities for nuclear fabrication and operations on five continents. The Company has provided products and services to a client base of more than 150 nuclear reactors worldwide. Holtec's technical capabilities include reactor design, reactor operations, engineering, licensing, manufacturing, construction, commissioning, and decommissioning services. As such, Holtec believes that it is well-positioned to help catalyze the growth of the nuclear power industry in the U.S. and around the world. The Company is also expanding its activities in solar energy and long-duration energy storage technologies intended to enhance renewable energy reliability and complement its SMR-300 product line.

Contact:

Patrick O’Brien, Director of Government Affairs and Communications

Phone: (508) 494-4254 | Email: p.obrien@holtec.com

ICR

Holtec@icrinc.com