Advance Displays Prepares to Open New Riverton Headquarters and Distribution Center

Riverton, UT, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After months of construction and anticipation, Advance Displays is preparing to open the doors to its new corporate headquarters, distribution center, and retail storefront in Riverton, Utah.

Advance Displays’ new Riverton, Utah headquarters, preparing to open Fall 2026.

The new facility brings together the company's Salt Lake City and Riverton operations into one modern location, creating a stronger foundation for continued growth while enhancing the experience for customers, partners, and employees.

More than a new building, the Riverton headquarters reflects Advance Displays' ongoing commitment to its Core Values, investing in people, improving how the company serves its customers, and building for the future.

"Our new headquarters represents much more than additional space," said Chad Lucking, President / CRO. "It's an investment in our team, our customers, and our future. Bringing our operations together allows us to collaborate more effectively, expand our capabilities, and continue delivering the dependable service our customers have come to expect."

Designed to support the company's continued growth, the new headquarters features expanded warehouse and distribution capacity, improved operational workflows, enhanced collaboration spaces, and a new storefront where local businesses and customers can explore shelving, retail fixtures, and display solutions in person.

The consolidation of operations will allow Advance Displays to better coordinate inventory, streamline fulfillment, and continue providing responsive service to customers throughout the United States and internationally.

For nearly 50 years, Advance Displays has partnered with retailers, contractors, distributors, and business owners to deliver quality shelving, fixtures, and merchandising solutions. As the Largest Lozier Certified Provider, the company continues to invest in the infrastructure and expertise needed to support projects of every size.

"Everything we've built has been driven by our commitment to helping our customers succeed," Lucking added. "This new facility strengthens our ability to do exactly that, not just today, but for many years to come."

Advance Displays will celebrate the official opening of its new Riverton headquarters Fall of 2026, with additional details about grand opening activities to be announced soon.

Construction updates and additional information are available at www.AdvanceDisplays.com

Expanded warehouse space inside Advance Displays’ new Riverton, Utah distribution center.

Press Inquiries

Advance Displays

12722 S 4000 W, Suite 1300

Riverton, UT 84096

(801) 262-3414

dustin [at] advancedisplays.com

https://advancedisplays.com/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=nGyjTx2nCiY