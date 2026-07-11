Green Mobility in Africa — UNDP and TAILG Sign MOU for a Green, Low-Carbon Mobility Project to Advance Sustainable Development in Africa and Beyond

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and TAILG, a leading electric mobility company, officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding roject (MOU) in Kenya regarding the Green Mobility Centre of Excellence (GM-CoE), launching the “Green Ride Africa” initiative. The two parties have established a strategic partnership to jointly implement flagship projects for green, low-carbon mobility. Through multidimensional collaboration—including technology innovation, ecosystem development, and industry incubation—they aim to accelerate the transition toward sustainable transportation in Africa and support the achievement of regional Sustainable Development Goals. This signing marks a significant milestone in TAILG’s global green strategy and represents another important initiative by TAILG—following seven years of deepening its commitment to green initiatives in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme(UNEP)—to collaborate with the United Nations system, participate in global low-carbon governance, and contribute to sustainable development in Africa and around the world.





TAILG President Michael Yao signs the MOU with Jean-Luc Stalon (PhD), Resident Representative of UNDP Kenya.

“Green Ride Africa” draws its name from the concepts of “green and low-carbon” and “roaming freely on the open road.” Building on the UNDP’s African Electric Mobility Pilot Project, the initiative promotes the transition from gasoline to electric power for two- and three-wheeled vehicles, while integrating local photovoltaic and energy storage infrastructure. By leveraging clean energy for transportation, it aims to reduce carbon emissions, improve people’s mobility, and support sustainable development across Africa and benefit local communities.

UNDP acts as the UN's implementing agency at the national level in many ways, working with partners in numerous countries to promote sustainable development, eradicate poverty, advance gender equality, strengthen good governance, and promote the rule of law. Based on its long-term observation of TAILG’s actual performance and contributions to the development of clean transportation, UNDP selected TAILG as a partner for the GM-CoE project. TAILG's participation as a corporate partner in the development of the green mobility sector is at the core of this collaboration.





The signing of this MOU establishes a comprehensive framework for long-term, stable, and structured cooperation among all parties. The parties have clearly identified the joint establishment, operation, and large-scale development of the GM-CoE as a key starting point for continuously driving the growth of Africa’s green and low-carbon mobility industry. As a key partner of UNDP in green mobility projects, TAILG is fully involved in project operations and governance, the establishment of an innovation system, the implementation of ecosystem projects, and international technical exchanges, thereby creating a professional and sustainable platform for Africa’s green technology innovation industry.

Currently, green mobility has become a core focus area for sustainable development in Africa. The transition to low-carbon transportation in Africa relies not only on the iterative upgrading of vehicles but also urgently requires the cultivation of local scientific and technological innovation capabilities, the refinement of a green industrial ecosystem, and technical solutions tailored to local contexts. This strategic partnership will fully integrate UNDP’s global platform resources, international governance experience, and regional empowerment capabilities with TAILG’s integrated electric mobility solutions across product development, manufacturing, and supply chains and global implementation experience. It aims to precisely address the genuine needs of Africa’s low-carbon transition, systematically stimulate local scientific and technological innovation, and establish a new, replicable, and scalable model for green transportation development in Africa.

According to the memorandum of cooperation, the two parties will establish a full-chain cooperation system centered on “strategic guidance, technological empowerment, innovation incubation, and market implementation” to address the actual needs of the African market. TAILG will participate deeply as a partner in the construction of the Green Technology Center, providing top-level strategic guidance for the development of Africa’s green mobility industry and establishing a regular mechanism for international industrial exchange and collaborative cooperation.

At the same time, the parties will jointly launch a series of specialized initiatives, including a green mobility innovation challenge, technical exchanges, and startup incubation. Leveraging TAILG’s core technological expertise in electric two- and three-wheeled vehicle technology, full-lifecycle battery management, and smart charging and battery-swapping infrastructure—as well as its global supply chain network—the partnership will provide full-cycle support for local green mobility innovation solutions in Africa, covering technology iteration, scenario testing, pilot validation, and commercial deployment. The two parties will establish a regular communication and coordination mechanism to coordinate resource allocation, manage project risks, and resolve implementation bottlenecks, ensuring that all cooperative outcomes are efficiently implemented and delivered on schedule.

In terms of industrial ecosystem collaboration, TAILG’s strategic partner, Sunwoda Depower Energy, will provide support for batteries and energy storage systems, and will work with TAILG to advance the development of standards for integrated solar-storage-charging-swapping solutions, battery recycling, and battery passports.

As a partner in the UNDP’s Green Mobility initiative, TAILG possesses strong global industrial capabilities, with an annual production capacity exceeding 15 million units. Its products and services reach more than 70 countries and regions worldwide, and the company has established seven R&D and manufacturing bases. TAILG boasts a comprehensive industrial capability spanning core R&D, smart manufacturing, system integration, and global operations and maintenance, providing robust technical, production, and supply chain support for the implementation of green projects overseas.

TAILG President Michael Yao stated: “Innovative development in green transportation must always adhere to the three principles of practicality, inclusivity, and localization. This strategic partnership with United Nations Development Programme marks an important milestone in TAILG’s global growth and sustainable development journey. In the future, TAILG will leverage its new energy two-wheeler technology to jointly advance green mobility, gasoline-to-electric conversion, and carbon reduction projects in Africa. Through concrete actions, we will implement the Sustainable Development Goals, share China’s low-carbon transportation solutions, and jointly promote the long-term development of the region’s green economy. Through continuous technological innovation and industrial practice, we will protect the ecological environment, contribute to global sustainable development, and help the Earth go further.”





This strategic partnership represents a key move by TAILG to put global sustainability principles into practice and deepen its presence in the green mobility market. In the future, TAILG will continue to collaborate with authoritative United Nations agencies and local partners around the world. With cutting-edge technology, exceptional products, and the ability to co-build ecosystems at its core, TAILG will continue to drive the widespread adoption, localization, and industrialization of green electric mobility. By harnessing the momentum of green transportation to fuel regional green economic growth, TAILG will continue to contribute to global dual carbon goals and sustainable development efforts.

Media Contact

Alex Yan

brand@tailg.com.cn

www.tailg.com

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