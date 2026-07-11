Ukraine's Y-Park Gains Global Recognition as First Dedicated Legal AI Innovation Hub

KHARKIV, Ukraine, July 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-Park, a science and technology park at Yaroslav the Wise National Law University, has officially launched as continental Europe's first dedicated LegalTech and AI innovation hub. The initiative combines the digitization of 25,000 rare legal volumes with development of AI-powered legal infrastructure, positioning Ukraine to capture opportunity in the global $27.6 billion LegalTech market, projected to reach $35.6 billion by 2027.

The hub is digitizing rare legal works dating back to the 16th century — including Polish Kingdom legislation and Roman law treatises from 1826 — to create a unique training dataset for legal AI models. Approximately 16,000 volumes remain to be digitized. Once complete, the collection will serve as a continental European equivalent to Harvard Law School's Caselaw Access Project. The university aims to attract over $100 million in international grants, institutional funding, and private partnerships through 2031.

Y-Park's infrastructure includes JURIS.AI (an AI-powered legal assistant for lawyers, investigators, and legislators), a civic initiative platform modeled on Latvia's ManaBalss.lv, and a legal navigator designed to help over one million Ukrainian veterans navigate 156 legislative acts across 18 government agencies.

International Recognition

The launch has garnered international recognition. Retired U.S. Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, former Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency and former National Security Advisor, recorded a video message congratulating the Y-Park team on the achievement.

"I admire your commitment to supporting innovation, science, education, and the next generation of entrepreneurs and researchers in Ukraine," Gen. Flynn said. "People who invest in knowledge, opportunity, and young talent help build a stronger future for their country."

About Y-Park

Y-Park is a science and technology park at Yaroslav the Wise National Law University, established to create continental Europe's leading LegalTech AI hub. The initiative digitizes rare legal collections spanning 500+ years and develops AI-powered legal tools, civic platforms, and startup infrastructure to serve Ukraine's legal sector and capture emerging market opportunity.

Founded in 1804, Yaroslav the Wise National Law University is one of Europe's most prestigious legal institutions. Its 100,000+ graduates include ten of the eighteen justices on Ukraine's Constitutional Court. The project is led by Rector Anatoliy Hetman and Vice-Rector for Research Dmytro Luchenko, with academic partnerships including Harvard Law School's Berkman Klein Center, Stanford CODEX, Bucerius Law School, and the University of Helsinki's Legal Tech Lab.

Media Contact:

Y-Park info@y-park.org

Official source: Yaroslav the Wise National Law University

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