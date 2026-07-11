EVERY Bali Launches Presale Villas & Apartments in Ungasan with Managed Rental Income

Ungasan, Indonesia, July 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The project combines hotel-style service, active lifestyle infrastructure, a sports community and professional rental management on Bali's Bukit Peninsula.

EVERY Bali, a new hospitality-led real estate development by PT Bali Sunlit Commune, is preparing to launch its presale in August 2026. Located in Ungasan on Bali’s Bukit Peninsula, the project is designed as a restorative lifestyle real estate destination combining private ownership, hotel-style service, professional rental management and active living infrastructure.

The launch comes as Bali continues to demonstrate strong tourism momentum. According to official statistics and industry data, the island welcomed around 6.95 million international visitors in 2025, representing nearly 10% year-on-year growth and exceeding pre-pandemic levels. The trend continues to strengthen demand for managed accommodation and lifestyle-oriented real estate.

“EVERY Bali was created for people who want a property that works both emotionally and financially,” said Vsevolod Karabaev, Executive Director of EVERY Bali. “The concept goes beyond building villas and apartments. It is about creating a place where owners and guests can train, rest, connect with like-minded people, and return to daily life with more energy. At the same time, the project is structured as a professionally operated real estate asset.”

EVERY Bali offers 88 villas with private pools and 140 apartments across approximately 3.5 hectares. The complex will feature a 1.5-kilometre running track, fitness and spa facilities, a semi-Olympic 25-metre swimming pool, retreat and recovery spaces, a yoga pavilion, coworking facilities, dining venues, retail outlets, children’s amenities and landscaped public areas. Together, these facilities are designed to support year-round demand from families, remote professionals, active travellers, and sports-focused guests.

The development team brings together specialists with experience across residential, hospitality and infrastructure projects in Europe and Southeast Asia. Architecture is led by ATOM Architectural Group, known for its work on Nuanu Creative City, while construction is being delivered by UMIRA SYNERGY GLOBAL, a contractor with experience in large-scale residential and infrastructure developments. Legal due diligence and transaction support are provided by Bali Business Consulting.

Construction of the first phase is scheduled for completion in H2 2027. Located in Ungasan, EVERY Bali sits within one of Bali’s fastest-growing tourism and residential markets. The project is approximately seven minutes from Melasti Beach and close to major attractions, international schools and the Garuda Wisnu Kencana cultural park. Many units are positioned to capture views toward the Indian Ocean, Jimbaran Bay and surrounding Bukit landscapes.

Land and Transaction Structure

For international buyers, EVERY Bali uses Indonesia’s leasehold framework. The lease structure is arranged for up to 60 years, consisting of an initial 40-year term with a guaranteed 20-year extension mechanism.

The project is located within the R-4 low-density residential subzone and is supported by documentation covering accommodation formats including Pondok Wisata and short-term lodging operations. This allows EVERY Bali to combine a more efficient land-cost base with a professionally managed hospitality model.

According to the developer, the transaction structure separates land and building components, creating a more efficient cost structure for buyers at the entry stage. The developer estimates that this approach may preserve around 20% of the land-value component, equivalent to roughly US$27,000–30,000 on selected units.





Presale

The presale will provide early access to villas and apartments before the next pricing stage. According to the developer’s financial model, property values within the project may appreciate by approximately 35% between presale and completion, driven by phased pricing and construction progress.

Depending on unit type and operating assumptions, projected net rental yields range from around 9.5% to 11% annually.

These projections are based on the developer’s internal financial model and are provided for informational purposes only. Actual results may vary depending on market conditions, occupancy levels, operating performance and other factors.

Additional information regarding starting prices, availability, payment terms and reservation details will be announced as part of the presale launch.

About EVERY Bali

EVERY Bali is a hospitality-led real estate development in Ungasan, Bali, created by PT Bali Sunlit Commune. It combines villas, apartments, hotel-style operations, rental management and lifestyle infrastructure designed around active recovery, recreation and community. The development is intended for buyers seeking a Bali property with personal-use appeal, professional management and long-term rental potential.

Website: www.every-bali.com

Source: EVERY Bali





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