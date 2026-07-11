Joule Pro Launches National Insurance Program Built Exclusively for Electrical Contractors

San Diego, CA , July 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusco Orsini & Associates (FOA), the San Diego-based independent insurance agency, has announced the launch of Joule Pro, a national specialty electrical contractor insurance program built exclusively for licensed electrical firms. Licensed in 31 states and placing more than $420 million in premium for contractors through FOA, the Joule Pro team serves companies across the full spectrum of the trade — from $2 million service shops to industrial primes generating $250 million or more in annual revenue.

Unlike generic contractor programs that group electricians under a broad “trade contractor” classification, Joule Pro writes only one trade. The program places coverage through a curated panel of more than 25 admitted and surplus carriers selected specifically for their understanding of electrical risk. It negotiates policy forms — pollution, general liability, professional liability, builder’s risk, and business auto — using language that reflects how electrical work is actually performed and billed.





Joule Pro

“Electrical contractors have spent decades being handed generic policies that treat them like every other trade. Joule Pro was built from the ground up around energized work — purpose-built coverage, in-house claims advocacy, and risk engineering that reflect how electrical firms actually operate,” said Michael Fusco, Founder & CEO of Joule Pro and Fusco Orsini & Associates.

Coverage Designed Around Energized Work

Joule Pro’s electrician insurance program covers the core commercial lines that electrical firms depend on, each structured and priced for the exposures of the trade. That includes general liability insurance for electricians with electrical-specific endorsements and pollution carve-back options; workers' compensation insurance for electricians featuring class-code optimization and return-to-work programs for energized-work exposures; and tools and equipment insurance for electricians protecting tools, test equipment, and contractors’ equipment on-site or in transit. The program also writes commercial auto, commercial property with layered limits up to $50 million, surety bonds up to $75 million per job, and cyber and professional liability for low-voltage and design-build work.

Every policy bound through Joule Pro is supported by a named in-house team, comprising a broker, an account executive, an account manager, and a customer service rep — assigned at bind and representing the contractor rather than the carrier — and experienced in residential, industrial, and commercial electrical environments. Risk programs are built around the realities of the jobsite: lockout/tagout, arc flash, and energized-work exposures.

Three Decades Inside the Electrical Trade

Joule Pro draws on more than 100 years of combined experience inside the electrical trade and the broker infrastructure of Fusco Orsini & Associates, founded by Michael Fusco in 2010. The agency’s client-first approach has produced a retention rate above 94 percent and more than 600 five-star reviews across Google and Facebook, with most new clients arriving by referral from other electrical contractors.

Fusco, who holds the Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designation earned by fewer than 3 percent of insurance professionals nationwide, leads a team of brokers, client advocates, and service personnel who came up working alongside electrical contractors.

The Joule Pro process begins with a discovery call, followed by risk profiling and proper risk management steps, before marketing a program built across the specialty carrier panel and onboarding with a dedicated team. Most clients complete the process in 5 to 7 business days.

Electrical contractors can learn more or request a program review at https://www.joule.pro.

About Joule Pro

Joule Pro is a specialty insurance program of Fusco & Orsini Insurance Services, Inc., dba Fusco Orsini & Associates Insurance Services (California License No. 0H16057), serving commercial and industrial, service and residential, and specialty and low-voltage electrical contractors nationwide from its headquarters in San Diego, California.

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Media Contact

Michael Fusco

Founder & CEO, Joule Pro / Fusco Orsini & Associates

8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725, San Diego, CA 92108

Phone: 833-700-1116

Email: hello@joule.pro

Website: https://www.joule.pro





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https://www.facebook.com/getjoulepro

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/joule-pro/

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