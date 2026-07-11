Undetectable AI publishes responsible use framework for ethical AI humanization, detection, and abuse prevention

Sheridan. WY, July 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Undetectable AI, an AI detection and humanization startup, just released a detailed ethical framework. The framework covers what are acceptable and unacceptable use cases for its humanization and detection technology, as well as the guardrails in place to prevent misuse.



According to Undetectable AI, some examples of using humanization that are unacceptable include:



-To cause a gross violation of trust

-Circumventing any "no use of AI" policies

-Breaking the law

-By autonomous bots or agents to pass themselves off as humans.

-Cheating in school

Per Undetectable AI’s ethics and integrity guide, examples of using humanization in an acceptable way include:



-To create marketing content

-As an accessibility tool

-To improve user experience or quality of life.

-Any time the use of AI writing is not prohibited

In the ethics and integrity statement, Undetectable AI also clarifies that disclosing use of AI is necessary if required to: legally, under a governance policy, or in any case when not doing so would constitute as a gross violation of trust.



Undetectable AI is an advocate for AI governance policies and encourages companies and individuals to develop them.



“We support AI-governance policies and believe every company should have them. Simply put, if you do not have internal governance policies that articulate and regulate how AI is used, you have a blind spot in your organization.” -Undetectable AI (ethics page)

The framework also discusses the ethics of AI text detection, deepfake content, and deceptive autonomous/agentic uses of its software and artificial intelligence tools.



Regarding AI text detection (specifically), Undetectable AI’s ethics page says “AI text detection, in its current state, is NOT enough to objectively rule out the use of artificial intelligence with absolute certainty in a piece of text.” This is because text detection specifically, is only probability-based, and doesn’t have the same datapoints as other forms of media.



As for guardrails, Undetectable AI uses:

-Automated abuse detection, and banning of bot accounts

-Content moderation

-Terms of Service enforcement

You can read Undetectable AI’s full ethics and integrity framework at: undetectable.ai/ethics.

About Undetectable AI

Undetectable AI is an artificial intelligence content-detection and humanization software designed to identify and rewrite text content. It was developed to help people make informed content decisions, and create human-like content that resonates with human audiences. The company was founded in 2023 and is headquartered in Sheridan, Wyoming.



Media Contact

Cess Pabellano

Public Relations

Cess@Undetectable.ai

Devan Leos

Chief Communications Officer

Devan@undetectable.ai

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