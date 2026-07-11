VIA SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Via Transportation (VIA) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on August 10, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Via Transportation To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Via Transportation issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”) and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, July 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Via Transportation, Inc. (“Via Transportation” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VIA) and reminds investors of the August 10, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that the Offering Documents used to effectuate Via's IPO were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the IPO, Via's growth had already begun to encounter obstacles because of the Company's declining Platform Annual Run-Rate Revenue and inability to grow in Germany. As these facts emerged after the IPO, the Company's shares fell sharply. By the commencement of this action, Via's shares traded as low as $14.52, a decline of nearly 70% from the IPO.

On September 15, 2025, Via conducted its IPO, offering 10,714,285 shares of its common stock to the investing public at a price of $46 per share (the “Offering Price”).

On March 10, 2026, Bleeker Street Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Via’s September 2025 IPO “narrative centers on the idea that it is a software platform” but that the Company is actually “a transit services contractor whose revenue is determined almost entirely by driver hours, vehicle hours, and operational labor, not by software licenses or platform usage.” The report further alleges “VIA routinely books large implementation fees and up to 18 months of software charges upfront, inflating ARR.”

On this news, Via’s stock price fell $0.49, or 2.6%, to close at $18.51 per share on March 10, 2026, thereby injuring investors. Further, the stock closed down 59.7% from its IPO price of $46 per share.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Via Transportation’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Via Transportation class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/VIA or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Via Transportation Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Via Transportation securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges Via Transportation's IPO offering documents omitted material information regarding declining Platform Annual Run-Rate Revenue, growth challenges in Germany, and business performance issues that allegedly made the Company's growth prospects appear stronger than they were.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired Via Transportation securities issued in connection with the Company's September 2025 IPO may be eligible to participate if they suffered losses related to the allegations described in the complaint.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff represents the interests of the proposed class and helps oversee the litigation. Investors seeking appointment must file a motion with the court by August 10, 2026. Investors need not serve as lead plaintiff to share in any recovery.

What should investors do if they purchased Via Transportation stock during the Class Period?

Investors should review their purchase records, preserve relevant documents, and evaluate their legal rights. Those who suffered losses may wish to consult counsel regarding participation in the lawsuit or seeking lead plaintiff status before the deadline.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Via Transportation securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

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