EMBC SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Embecta Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on August 17, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Embecta To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Embecta between November 25, 2025 and May 4, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, July 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Embecta Corp. (“Embecta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EMBC) and reminds investors of the August 17, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: Embecta knew or recklessly disregarded that the Company's guidance was misleading and unattainable. In fact, Embecta touted the Company's pen needle business as "incredibly resolute" mere weeks prior to missing expectations and cutting 2026 fiscal guidance.

On May 5, 2026, Embecta published second quarter 2026 fiscal results disclosing that the Company failed to meet its guidance for second quarter 2026 and lowered fiscal year 2026 guidance. In particular, Embecta revealed that revenue declined over 14%, much higher than the guidance of flat to a decline of 2% and that the Company was lowering estimates on US performance, largely in part due to weakness in its pen needle sales.

Following this news, the price of Embecta's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $9.25 per share on May 4, 2026, Embecta's stock price fell to $3.90 per share on May 5, 2026, a decline of over 57.8% in a single day.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Embecta’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Embecta class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/EMBC or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Embecta Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Embecta securities fraud lawsuit about?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has filed a securities class action lawsuit alleging that Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) and certain of its officers and directors made materially false and misleading statements to investors during the Class Period. The lawsuit alleges that defendants concealed adverse facts concerning the true state of Embecta's financial results and that the Company's publicly issued guidance was misleading and allegedly unattainable. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Embecta touted its pen needle business as "incredibly resolute" just weeks before the Company missed its own guidance and was forced to cut its fiscal year 2026 outlook. On May 5, 2026, Embecta disclosed second quarter 2026 results showing a revenue decline of over 14% — far exceeding the guided range of flat to a decline of 2% — largely attributed to weakness in pen needle sales, causing the Company's stock price to fall approximately 57.8% in a single trading session. The lawsuit alleges that these circumstances caused investors to purchase Embecta securities at artificially inflated prices.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) securities on the NASDAQ between November 25, 2025 and May 4, 2026, inclusive, may be eligible to participate in this class action lawsuit. The lawsuit is brought on behalf of all such investors who allegedly suffered losses as a result of the conduct described in the complaint. Eligibility to participate in any potential recovery is not limited to those who seek appointment as lead plaintiff; all class members who purchased during the Class Period may be entitled to share in any recovery ultimately obtained. Investors who believe they may be eligible are encouraged to review their trading records for transactions in Embecta securities during the Class Period.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed representative who leads the litigation on behalf of the entire class of similarly situated investors and works with counsel to make key decisions regarding the prosecution of the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, any investor who purchased Embecta securities during the Class Period may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff, and the court generally appoints the movant with the largest financial interest in the litigation who also satisfies applicable legal requirements. The deadline to file a motion for appointment as lead plaintiff is the lead plaintiff deadline applicable to this case, and investors wishing to seek this role should take action before that date. Importantly, investors do not need to serve as lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery — class membership and potential recovery are available to all eligible investors regardless of whether they seek a leadership role in the litigation.

What should investors do if they purchased Embecta stock during the Class Period?

Investors who purchased Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) securities between November 25, 2025 and May 4, 2026, inclusive, are encouraged to promptly review their brokerage and trading records to confirm any purchases made during the Class Period. It is important to preserve all documentation related to those transactions, including trade confirmations, account statements, and any communications concerning Embecta securities, as such records may be relevant to establishing eligibility and assessing losses. Investors should evaluate their legal options in light of the pending lead plaintiff deadline, as certain procedural rights are time-sensitive. Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is available to speak with investors, review their potential claims, and answer questions about the litigation process prior to the applicable deadline, with no obligation to serve as lead plaintiff in order to participate in any recovery.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Embecta securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( www.faruqilaw.com ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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