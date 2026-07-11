PODD EQUITY ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Insulet (PODD) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on August 31, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Insulet To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Insulet between February 21, 2025 and May 26, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, July 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Insulet Corporation (“Insulet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PODD) and reminds investors of the August 31, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (i) Insulet’s manufacturing controls and procedures were defective; (ii) the foregoing created a foreseeable heightened risk that one or more Insulet products would be found to be in violation of applicable safety regulations and/or pose a risk of injury; and (iii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The truth began to emerge on March 12, 2026, when Insulet disclosed that it had "initiated a voluntary Medical Device Correction for specific lots of Omnipod® 5 Pods after identifying a manufacturing issue through its ongoing product monitoring."

On this news, Insulet's stock price fell $16.23 per share, or 6.88%, to close at $219.84 per share on March 13, 2026.

Then, on May 26, 2026, Insulet disclosed the "initat[ion]" of another "voluntary Medical Device Correction", this time "for specific lots of Omnipod® 5, Omnipod Dash®, and Omnipod® Insulin Management System (Omnipod Eros) Pods due to a manufacturing issue, identified through ongoing product monitoring, that could result in insulin under-delivery."

On this news, Insulet's stock price fell $7.79 per share, or 5.07%, to close at $146.01 per share on May 27, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Insulet’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Insulet class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/PODD or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Insulet Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Insulet securities fraud lawsuit about?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has filed a securities class action lawsuit against Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) on behalf of investors who purchased Insulet securities during the Class Period. The lawsuit alleges that Insulet's manufacturing controls and procedures were defective, and that this deficiency allegedly created a foreseeable, heightened risk that one or more Insulet products would be found to violate applicable safety regulations or pose a risk of injury to patients. The complaint further alleges that, as a result, Insulet's public statements during the Class Period were materially false and misleading. The alleged truth began to emerge through two separate voluntary Medical Device Corrections disclosed by Insulet in March and May 2026, each involving manufacturing issues with specific lots of Omnipod® products, which were followed by significant declines in Insulet's stock price.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) securities on the NASDAQ exchange between February 21, 2025 and May 26, 2026, inclusive, may be eligible to participate in this lawsuit. Eligibility to participate is not limited to those who seek appointment as lead plaintiff; any investor who purchased during the Class Period may be entitled to share in any recovery that may be obtained. Investors are encouraged to review their trading records to determine whether their purchases fall within the defined Class Period. Additional eligibility considerations may apply, and investors are advised to consult with counsel to evaluate their specific circumstances.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation, including making key decisions regarding litigation strategy, selection of counsel, and settlement negotiations. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, any member of the proposed class may move the court for appointment as lead plaintiff, and the court will generally appoint the movant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought who otherwise satisfies applicable legal requirements. The deadline to file a motion seeking appointment as lead plaintiff in this action is August 31, 2026. Importantly, investors are not required to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in order to participate in the class or share in any recovery that may result from the litigation.

What should investors do if they purchased Insulet stock during the Class Period?

Investors who purchased Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) securities between February 21, 2025 and May 26, 2026 are encouraged to review their brokerage and trading records to confirm whether their purchases fall within the Class Period. Investors should take steps to preserve all relevant documentation, including trade confirmations, account statements, and any communications related to their Insulet holdings. Given that the lead plaintiff motion deadline is August 31, 2026, investors who wish to be considered for appointment as lead plaintiff should act promptly to avoid missing that deadline. Investors interested in learning more about the lawsuit or their potential legal rights and options may contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP to discuss their circumstances prior to the deadline, though retaining counsel or seeking lead plaintiff status is not required to participate in any potential class recovery.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Insulet securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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