LCID SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Lucid Group (LCID) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on July 28, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Lucid Group To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Lucid Group between February 25, 2026 and April 13, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, July 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Lucid Group, Inc. (“Lucid Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LCID) and reminds investors of the July 28, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) a supplier quality issue had significantly disrupted deliveries of the Lucid Gravity; (2) the foregoing was likely to, and did, have a material negative impact on the Company’s business and financial results; (3) accordingly, the Defendants had overstated the purported enhancements to Lucid’s manufacturing and delivery capabilities and overall operations; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Lucid Group’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Lucid Group class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/LCID or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Lucid Group, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Lucid Group securities fraud lawsuit about?

The Lucid Group securities fraud lawsuit is a federal securities class action alleging that Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) and its executives made false and misleading statements to investors by concealing that a supplier quality issue had significantly disrupted deliveries of the Lucid Gravity SUV and overstating the Company's manufacturing and delivery capabilities. As the truth emerged through a series of disclosures — including an April 3, 2026 announcement that only 3,093 vehicles were delivered in Q1 2026 due to a 29-day delivery disruption caused by a supplier seat defect, an April 14, 2026 filing revealing Q1 revenue of just $280–$284 million against a consensus estimate of $433.8 million and a $1.05 billion capital raise, and a May 5, 2026 earnings report showing a net loss of over $1 billion and GAAP EPS of -$3.46 — LCID's stock price fell sharply across multiple trading sessions, causing significant losses for investors.

Who may be eligible to participate in the Lucid Group class action lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) stock between February 25, 2026 and April 13, 2026 — the Class Period — and suffered financial losses may be eligible to participate in the Lucid Group securities class action. Participation as a class member does not require taking any affirmative legal action; eligible investors may recover losses simply by remaining members of the class. Whistleblowers, former Lucid Group employees, and others with relevant information about the Company's conduct are also encouraged to come forward.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment in the Lucid Group lawsuit?

A lead plaintiff in the Lucid Group class action is a court-appointed investor — typically the one with the largest financial interest in the case — who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of all class members. Any Lucid Group investor who purchased LCID stock during the Class Period may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice. The deadline to seek lead plaintiff appointment is July 28, 2026. Importantly, choosing not to seek the lead plaintiff role does not affect an investor's ability to share in any recovery obtained for the class.

What should investors do if they purchased Lucid Group stock during the Class Period?

Investors who purchased Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) stock between February 25, 2026 and April 13, 2026 and suffered losses should contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP immediately to discuss their legal rights. The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Lucid Group securities class action is July 28, 2026. To speak directly with securities litigation partner Josh Wilson, call 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310), or visit www.faruqilaw.com/LCID for more information.

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