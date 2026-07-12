Where Heritage Takes Form: The British Craftsmanship Behind FREELANDER 8’s Exterior Design

SHANGHAI, July 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain brand carrying forward its heritage, Chery Group’s FREELANDER has officially detailed the full exterior design features of its first strategic nameplate: FREELANDER 8. Its exterior design strikes a refined balance between heritage recognition, understated premium aesthetics and purpose-driven functionality, with thoughtfully engineered details embedded throughout the bodywork to deliver a distinct and enduring visual presence.

Front Fascia: Bold Identity and Precision Craft

The front end anchors the vehicle’s premium visual identity with signature design details. Inspired by European castle stone masonry, the Debossed Badging achieves sculptural three-dimensional depth via a breakthrough 4mm deep-groove process. The three-layer geometric front fascia uses a strong horizontal layout to visually widen the stance, presenting a composed, orderly aesthetic. The Signature Interlocking Headlights deliver 5,000 nits peak brightness and 1.67 million colour combinations, setting segment benchmarks in illumination precision and dynamic lighting effects, while the Dual-Peak Hood aligns its ridgelines precisely with the headlights, guiding the driver’s sightline and reinforcing a sense of control.



Image 1: FREELANDER 8 Front Fascia

Side Profile: Iconic Proportions and Refined Details

FREELANDER 8 carries forward the brand’s iconic Castle‑Style Body with the “solid base, light top” design, delivering a confident stance that carries forward FREELANDER’s SUV pedigree. The Yacht-Style Waistline takes cues from luxury yacht lines, harmonising multi-layer body contours, creating a poised, forward-leaning stance, blending elegant premium appeal with robust all-terrain character. In addition, Flag-Style Side Mirrors that inspired by the Regimental Colours, offering a 30% larger viewing area and aerodynamic optimisation for reduced high-speed wind noise.



Image 2: FREELANDER 8 Side Profile

Rear Design: Heritage Legacy and Contemporary Premium

The rear blends iconic heritage with restrained sophistication. The Iconic Triangle Window, inherited from the 1997 original Freelander with subtle “F” and “L” design cues, elevates the rear visual centre of gravity for a lighter, more refined profile. The Full-Width Tailgate embodies the “Less is More” principle, with a near-vertical surface and inverted trapezoidal stance that delivers strong visual stability and reinforces the vehicle’s robust premium SUV character.



Image 3: FREELANDER 8 Rear Design

Beyond surface aesthetics, every design element embodies FREELANDER’s dedication to British Craftsmanship, balancing sophisticated visual appeal with tangible practical benefits. From refined aerodynamic performance, improved driving visibility to stable road stance, these thoughtful details translate premium design philosophy into perceivable comfort and composure in daily driving.

By reinterpreting classic British design through intelligent innovation, the FREELANDER 8 preserves the timeless allure of the legendary nameplate while adapting to the NEV era. It offers a new expression of premium intelligent all-terrain mobility, crafted for the next generation of global explorers.

About FREELANDER

FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain brand co-developed by Chery and Jaguar Land Rover. JLR leads the design and premium DNA, while Chery brings advanced technology and global top-tier supply chain capabilities. The brand is supported by a strong global foundation, including over 5,000 employees, five strategic hubs, and fully integrated capabilities spanning design, R&D, manufacturing, and global operations.

FREELANDER has outlined a clear global roadmap: entering over 90 countries and establishing more than 1,100 touchpoints within five years, with the Middle East as its first strategic stop.

Vincent CHEN

freelander.international@mychery.com

https://www.cheryinternational.com/

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