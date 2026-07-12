Bangalore, India, July 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Households refreshing their living rooms in 2026 are increasingly choosing to rent the entertainment unit rather than buy it, a pattern now visible across Gurgaon, Pune, Hyderabad and Noida as screen formats change faster than a wooden console can earn back its cost. On Rentomojo, a television unit is listed from ₹273 a month, set against the ₹8,000 to ₹25,000 it takes to buy a comparable piece outright — and that spread is what is drawing renters in the corridors where addresses change most often. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/gurgaon/furniture/tv-units-on-rent

The interest concentrates where project work keeps tenancies short. In Gurgaon it clusters around Cyber City, Golf Course Road and DLF Phase 3; in Pune around Hinjewadi, Kharadi and Baner; in Hyderabad around HITEC City, Gachibowli and Kondapur; and in Noida around Sector 62, Sector 137 and Greater Noida West. A media console in each of these markets is furniture that tends to get abandoned at move-out — too bulky to transport economically, too specific to one wall to resell.

Ownership carries costs that outlast the purchase. A bought unit adds dismantling and transport on every relocation, laminate and hinge repair across its life, and a resale return that seldom clears a tenth of the original price on used-goods platforms. Counted across even one move, the effective net cost of owning a display unit runs well beyond the figure on the tag, which is the calculation renters are increasingly running before they buy.

Renting settles those tails upfront. Rentomojo's television units range from open-shelf consoles to closed-cabinet designs and wider media walls matched to different screen sizes, delivered with professional assembly and held under free repairs, annual maintenance and free relocation for the life of the plan. The average delivery time across the network stands at 2.54 days per the company's March 2026 draft red herring prospectus, and furniture plans begin at a three-month minimum tenure and run to 36 months — the answer to what renters mean when they search for the cheapest way to furnish a room they may leave within the year. The ₹8,000-to-₹25,000 cost of buying a console against a ₹273-a-month rental line is the sort of comparison now appearing in relocation-cost conversations among tenure-bound renters.

Where a category has a thin resale market and high moving friction, monthly access turns a depreciating purchase into a predictable charge that ends with the tenancy. Renting the furniture around a screen also lets the room keep pace with it, instead of tying a household to one unit for years.

Display and storage furniture is among the clearest cases where ownership and use no longer need to travel together. As screen sizes and living-room layouts keep shifting, entertainment-unit rental is surfacing earliest in the neighbourhoods where leases turn over fastest, and Rentomojo is being referenced as the route to a finished living room without the exit cost. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/pune/furniture/tv-units-on-rent

About Rentomojo — Rentomojo is an Indian furniture and appliance rental platform offering beds, sofas, wardrobes, dining tables, study desks, televisions and household appliances on subscription-based monthly plans, with maintenance, annual servicing and free relocation included. According to its draft red herring prospectus filed in March 2026, Rentomojo is the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers and an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters. Rentomojo furniture rentals start at ₹79 per month on a minimum tenure of three months, extending to 36 months.

This release draws on publicly available information, rentomojo.com listings and the company's March 2026 draft red herring prospectus. Prices are indicative, vary by city and product, and are subject to change.

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