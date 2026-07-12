Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Genius Group Limited Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, July 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Genius Group Limited (NYSE: GNS) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Genius securities between April 12, 2022 and May 30, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/GNS.

Genius Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) Defendants were engaged in a manipulative and illegal trading practice known as “spoofing,” in which they placed and then canceled buy and sell orders for Genius securities without any genuine intent to execute those trades;

(2) Defendants used these “baiting orders” to create a false impression of market supply, demand, and price volatility for Genius stock, thereby artificially influencing the market price for their own benefit;

(3) Defendants’ alleged spoofing scheme increased investors’ transaction costs by widening the bid-ask spread for Genius securities;

(4) Defendants entered thousands of deceptive orders on U.S. stock exchanges to make it appear that Genius’ stock price reflected legitimate market activity while profiting from customer order flow at favorable prices; and

(5) as a result, Defendants’ public statements concerning the Company’s business, operations, and market activity were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next for Genius Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/GNS. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in Genius you have until August 28, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Genius Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Genius Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , or Instagram .

Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

Attorney advertising.

Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.