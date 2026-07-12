Tunes Music Inc. Announces Global Expansion of Digital Music Promotion Network from New York Headquarters

NEW YORK, NY, July 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tunes Music Inc., an international digital music promotion and distribution company, today officially announced the expansion of its multi-channel distribution network from its headquarters in New York. This strategic initiative introduces an upgraded suite of systematic promotion services specifically designed to help independent artists and record labels break through the highly saturated digital market. By integrating advanced online media resources and cross-platform promotional tools, Tunes Music Inc. aims to bridge the gap between global music creators and international audiences, striving to help that exceptional musical works maximize their visibility.





The global music industry is currently experiencing an unprecedented surge in content creation, driven by the widespread availability of digital production tools. However, this abundance of music has created a highly concentrated information environment where independent creators frequently struggle to get noticed. Tunes Music Inc. was established precisely to address this industry challenge. By utilizing its robust infrastructure, the company offers systematic promotion methods that allow musical works to maintain continuous exposure across diverse digital platforms, ultimately amplifying brand influence for music companies and providing independent artists with access to a much larger global stage.

Driven by the corporate mission that "music connects the world," Tunes Music Inc. has designed a comprehensive service system that prioritizes efficiency and broad audience coverage. The newly expanded network leverages multi-channel distribution to ensure that musical works transcend geographical and cultural boundaries. The platform focuses on three core pillars: building a multi-layered promotion network through integrated digital channels, increasing immediate music visibility to help creators get discovered, and expanding audience coverage across international markets.

Looking toward the future, Tunes Music Inc. is committed to fostering long-term value within the digital music ecosystem and promoting cross-cultural exchange. The company is actively establishing new partnerships with regional music organizations, creators, and media outlets worldwide to further scale its international operations. Through continuous innovation in distribution methods and the optimization of its promotion channels, Tunes Music Inc. remains dedicated to helping music travel further, ensuring that the intrinsic value of music creation is recognized and celebrated on a truly global scale.

About Tunes Music Inc.

Tunes Music Inc. (https://www.tunesmusic.cc/) is an international digital music promotion and distribution company. The company integrates multi-channel networks and online media resources to increase visibility for independent artists and record labels. Its mission is to help music travel further, overcoming geographical boundaries to connect creators with global listeners.

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Email: support@tunesmusic.cc

Website: https://www.tunesmusic.cc