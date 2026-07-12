The 80/20 Institute Releases a 100-Day Playbook for PE-Backed CEOs Under Value-Creation Pressure

Lakewood Ranch, FL, July 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most private-equity value-creation plans do not fail in strategy — they fail in the first 100 days of execution. That is the argument behind a new playbook from The 80/20 Institute aimed at CEOs of PE-backed and middle-market companies under pressure to expand EBITDA on a defined timeline.

Bill Canady, CEO and Founder of The 80/20 Institute

With hold periods stretching and financial engineering largely off the table, the burden of returns has shifted to operational performance. Yet most operators inherit a value-creation plan without a disciplined sequence for the crucial opening stretch, when momentum and credibility are set.

"Sponsors do not need another framework on a shelf. They need results they can underwrite," said Bill Canady, Founder and CEO of The 80/20 Institute and author of The 80/20 CEO, From Panic to Profit, and The Rule of Three. "The first 100 days decide the deal. The mistake is doing more things. The win is doing the few things that compound."

The playbook is built on the Profitable Growth Operating System (PGOS), the framework Canady has used across three decades of leading billion-dollar industrial companies — work that has generated more than $3 billion in shareholder value. It moves a leadership team through three diagnostics before a single line of the P&L is touched: where profit actually concentrates, where complexity is taxing the business, and which moves compound versus merely add motion.

From there, the first 100 days follow a deliberate sequence: segment the business to find the vital few customers and products; simplify the long tail that quietly drains margin; and align the organization around a small number of measurable priorities the board and sponsor can track.

The approach connects to recent 80/20 Institute research showing a widespread execution gap: in a national survey of 1,000 U.S. workers, 70% could not access the data tied to their company's strategic goals. "You cannot hold an organization to a plan it cannot see," Canady said. "The first 100 days are where you make the plan visible and make focus non-negotiable."

The 100-day playbook and the Institute's diagnostics are available at the8020institute.com.

About The 80/20 Institute

The 80/20 Institute helps CEOs, owners, and operators of middle-market manufacturing, distribution, and service companies drive breakthrough results using the business they already have. Built on the Profitable Growth Operating System™ (PGOS) developed by founder Bill Canady — creator of $3B+ in shareholder value — the Institute's programs, tools, and community deliver measurable improvement in revenue, margin, and EBITDA. Learn more at the8020institute.com.

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