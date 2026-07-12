The 80/20 Institute Introduces an Approach to Expand Margin Without Cutting — by Concentrating on the 20% That Drives Profit

Lakewood Ranch, FL, July 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid a broad corporate push to "do more with less," The 80/20 Institute is making a contrarian case for how companies should expand margin: not by cutting, but by concentrating on the small share of customers and products that actually generate the profit.

Bill Canady, CEO and Founder of The 80/20 Institute

In most businesses, roughly 20% of customers and products carry nearly all the earnings, while a long tail of low-value activity quietly consumes cost, attention, and capital. Across-the-board cost-cutting, the Institute argues, often weakens the profitable core along with the rest.

"You do not expand margin by cutting — you expand it by concentrating," said Bill Canady, Founder and CEO of The 80/20 Institute and author of The 80/20 CEO, From Panic to Profit, and The Rule of Three. "Starve the tail, feed the vital few, and margin shows up without an austerity program. The lever is focus, not fear."

The approach is drawn from the Profitable Growth Operating System (PGOS), the framework Canady has applied across three decades of leading billion-dollar industrial companies, work that has created more than $3 billion in shareholder value. PGOS moves leadership teams through four phases — Segment, Simplify, Zero-Up, and Grow — to concentrate time, talent, and capital on the drivers of profit and strip out the complexity that erodes it.

Canady points to complexity as the hidden tax behind thin margins: every added product line, customer exception, and process step compounds cost and slows execution. Reducing that complexity, he argues, makes everything downstream cheaper and faster — and does more for margin than a cost-cutting cycle that treats every dollar of revenue as equally worth keeping.

The message is aimed at private-equity-backed and middle-market operators under pressure to expand EBITDA without adding cost or headcount. "In a business being held to a value-creation plan, margin is the game," Canady said. "The fastest path is deciding what actually matters, resourcing it, and letting the rest go."

More on the 80/20 approach to margin and profitable growth is available at the8020institute.com.

About The 80/20 Institute

The 80/20 Institute helps CEOs, owners, and operators of middle-market manufacturing, distribution, and service companies drive breakthrough results using the business they already have. Built on the Profitable Growth Operating System™ (PGOS) developed by founder Bill Canady — creator of $3B+ in shareholder value — the Institute's programs, tools, and community deliver measurable improvement in revenue, margin, and EBITDA. Learn more at the8020institute.com.

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