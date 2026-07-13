AEON Welcomes The Establishment of Dubai Longevity Authority and Next Chapter of Healthcare Innovation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As one of the region's leading longevity clinic, AEON welcomes the establishment of the Dubai Longevity Authority (DLA) and its potential to accelerate innovation across the healthcare sector. As Dubai strengthens its position as a global centre for healthcare innovation, a significant milestone has been reached with this development. The move reinforces the emirate's commitment to advancing preventive healthcare, healthy ageing and longevity science.

Today's global citizens demand more than an extended lifespan; they seek optimal physical and cognitive function well into their later years. AEON addresses this shift by combining state-of-the-art diagnostic testing with highly personalized regenerative therapies, providing a scientifically validated framework for sustained vitality.

"The future of medicine lies in helping people maintain health, performance and quality of life for longer," said Dr. Jaffer Khan, Founder and CEO of AEON Clinic. "The establishment of the Dubai Longevity Authority reflects Dubai's commitment to shaping the future of healthcare. We are proud to support this vision by translating advances in longevity science into personalised clinical care."

AEON Clinic combines a luxurious, patient-centric experience with world-class medical protocols. Clients receive comprehensive biomarker testing, DNA sequencing, and cellular health profiling. From this foundation, clinicians design bespoke treatments, ranging from sophisticated IV therapies to cellular regeneration, that set a new standard within the premium longevity sector.

As Dubai advances its ambitions under the D33 Agenda, the creation of the Dubai Longevity Authority represents a significant step towards establishing the emirate as a global destination for longevity, preventive healthcare and medical innovation. Clinics such as AEON will play an important role in supporting this vision through the adoption of evidence-based longevity and regenerative medicine practices.

About AEON Clinic

AEON Clinic is a pioneering wellness and preventive health facility dedicated to longevity Dubai, health span extension, and regenerative medicine. Combining advanced medical science with bespoke client care, AEON empowers individuals to optimize their vitality and achieve peak lifelong performance.

Media Contact:

Email: info@theaeonclinic.com

Phone : +971 4 518 5777

Website: www.theaeonclinic.com

Address: Atlantis The Royal - Crescent Rd - The Palm Jumeirah - Dubai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

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